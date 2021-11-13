Musk’s greedy genius: buy back his shares (and earn 2 billion)

A lucid photograph on the greed of evil, or a brilliant shot delivered by the man who, with his nearly 300 billion dollars of personal assets, is the richest on the planet? Elon Musk is not Jordan Belfort, both the real one and the clone brought to the big screen by Leonardo Di Caprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street”. He is a lone wolf. It involved users whether or not to reduce its stake in Tesla, and after the positive opinion sold the package of securities, buying it back a few hours later and reaping a significant economic benefit. A poll launched on Twitter on November 6 was enough to create a small earthquake in the world of finance. He said it and he did it. With over 3.5 million votes and a “Yes” that got 58%, Musk sold 10% of the shares of Tesla, the US giant specializing in the production of electric cars, justifying that it would be “the only way to pay taxes “. The proceeds will be used by the US government to support social policies and to combat climate change.

Musk thus sold 4.5 million shares for a value of 5.5 billion dollars (the equivalent of 4.8 billion euros). The sale took place in three deals that were completed between Monday and last Wednesday. According to the financial documentation communicated by the SEC (the US supervisory authority on the markets), Musk has, however, simultaneously exercised a right of stock options, or the possibility of acquiring a stock at a predetermined value, without constraints from price changes that have occurred in the meantime. , and bought 2.1 million shares. Through this absolutely legal mechanism, he paid them 6.2 dollars each against a market value that exceeds a thousand dollars. The maneuver allowed Musk to gain 99.4% on the stock exchange. In practice, he paid for the package 14 million dollars and found 2.4 billion in his pocket.

The plan had been laid out for a long time. Certainly since this summer, when the South African tycoon had moved his residence from California to Texas, where the tax regime on income from corporate shares is more favorable. According to some Wall Street analysts, the behavior is considered to be on the verge of manipulation, a financial crime that is based on the speculation of trading in securities or shares on the basis of confidential information. The supervisory authority did not take long to take a position, but only to feed the party game. Consob in the stars and stripes has in fact reminded with a new letter sent to the Tesla lawyers that all the tweets of the company must be x-rayed by the legal department before publication. The company’s number one has been subjected to this form of probation of expression on social media since 2018, when he negotiated a 20 million fine with the stock exchange authority for another tweet on the renegotiations of a package of securities, which never went into port. The billionaire had last sold stock in 2016, when he exercised options and liquidated some of the newly acquired stock to cover approximately $ 590 million in income taxes.

Waiting for developments Musk certainly does not remain idle. On Wednesday, during the fourth edition of the China International Import Expo, he revealed a series of works on the Hyperloop project, the super train of the future. At the moment they are only prototypes, but together with the China Railway Group it is about to create ultra-fast zero-emission trains that use magnetic levitation and which will be on the market from 2027. Rail vehicles that will travel at 1,200 kilometers per hour, almost at the speed of sound, whizzing through a network of transparent tunnels.