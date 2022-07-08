Musk’s purchase of Twitter is in jeopardy

Shares of Twitter fell late on Thursday after a Washington Post report revealed that Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion is in jeopardy.

The world’s richest man has previously expressed his doubts and even hinted that he might leave the deal out of concern about the abundance of fake accounts.

Despite having had access to internal data, the billionaire has not been able to specify the percentage of false profiles, according to the Post.

Although Musk has already made comments calling into question his commitment to the deal, the latest report quotes an anonymous source as saying his team is preparing for a “change of direction.”

Shares of Twitter, already trading below the price offered by the business tycoon, sank about 4% on the news.

“The Twitter soap opera will come to an end in the coming months as Musk makes a decision to stay (at a lower price) or go,” Dan Ives, an analyst at private equity firm Wedbush, said in a note.

Ives expects the Tesla co-founder to detail his concerns about the fake accounts in the coming weeks.

During the Qatar Economic Forum last month, Musk said the Twitter purchase remained on hold due to “very significant” issues about the number of fake users on the social network.

“We are still waiting for a resolution of this matter, which is really significant,” Musk said via video link, adding that he also had questions about the social network’s debt.

Twitter executives claim that less than 5% of accounts are fake, but the South African businessman is convinced the number is much higher.

The Wedbush analyst noted that the chances of a purchase of the tech giant as originally negotiated are slim.

Wedbush pegged the chance of the deal happening at a lower price at 60%, leaving the door open for Musk to try to walk away by paying a $1 billion breakup fee.