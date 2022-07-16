Musk’s slide: tramples Twitter, devalues ​​Tesla and hurts SpaceX

The billionaire of digital, automobile and space companies, Elon Musk, shook the world of finance by surprising with his hostile offensive to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Especially to the owners of the social network, who suddenly found themselves in the process of being devoured and they attempted a defensive maneuver which failed. They were forced to accept a cruel fate that seemed inevitable. But suddenly Musk regretted it.

And now they are the ones who require him to “honor his obligations” and continue with the acquisition, qualifying the tycoon’s reasons as pretexts. As Twitter shares fell 7 percent, Musk He will have to face a lawsuit for one billion dollars.

Scott Galloway, teacher of the New York University School of Businessestimates that in the worst scenario Musk He could be sentenced to pay up to 16 billion dollars, the difference between what he had offered and the current value of the network, 28 billion.

​In a tweet on July 10, his 101 million followers saw that Elon Musk posted photos of himself laughing at the situation because, according to him, now Twitter will have to deliver to the Court information that he says he was denied. He did not comment on the possibility of losing the trial and the money. Just as he didn’t address reports that his attempt to “save Twitter,” as he pitched his play, actually severely damaged the brand; nor about the problems that are accumulating in his other companies, Tesla and Space X. Nor did he address the deterioration that all this is causing in his public image.





eleven zero problems

According to Muskbefore buying Twitter he needed to be sure how many of his 229 million accounts were owned by real people and how many were fake, and did not believe the data that the network gave him that the latter were less than 5 percent. Therefore, he told him, he could not continue with the purchase. Twitter accused him of having “put on a show” and believing that “unlike anyone else, he can change his mind, trample on the company, subvert its operations, destroy its share value and walk away,” and demands that he resume operation or pay a penalty plus damages.

In fact, since he announced his intention to take over Twitter, in April, the complications have only grown for Musk. Shares of Tesla, his revolutionary electric vehicle company, lost 24 percent of their value, from $998 to $752 each. They were affected in part by a general decline in the stock market, in a context of high inflation and war in Ukraine. But the benchmark S&P500 index lost 9.2 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average lost 7.9 percent. The difference is attributed to the fact that in the scheme that Musk designed to raise the funds to buy Twitter, his shares in the car company would serve as collateral.

To stop the fall Musk had to promise not to touch Tesla and look elsewhere for money. But the damage was done.

His company also has other problems, such as an inability (shared with the rest of the industry) to meet its production targets due to an acute lack of microchips and lithium.

On the other hand, in SpaceX, his private spaceflight project, the scandal erupted in mid-June when a group of employees published a letter accusing Musk of behavior in public that is “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment” and denounced that he did not complied with the established policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Although the owner proclaims himself a great defender of freedom of expression, the five organizers were fired.

An analysis of the financial portal Business Insiderpublished on July 8, calculated that since it announced its intention to buy Twitter, the net worth of Elon Musk dropped 65 billion dollars. This is part of a much larger drop: the fortune of the richest man in the world reached its peak of 340 billion dollars in November and in June it had fallen to 197 billion, according to the same source. He lost 143 billion in a heartbeat.

This is in addition to several scandals caused by his frequent abusive statementsLike when he tweeted that a British diver, who had just saved 12 children trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, was a pedophile, without explaining why he thought so; and as when he has made unsubstantiated comments, destined to cause huge movements in cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Dogegetting richer while bankrupting small investors.





The lord of fake accounts

Instead of saving the network, it severely damaged it, according to an investigation published by the New York Times on July 11. “Mr. Musk has eroded trust in the company, trampled on employee morale, alienated potential advertisers, highlighted its financial difficulties, and spread misinformation about how it operates,” the authors said. Kate Conger and Mike Isaac.

“From the ruins that it leaves Musk on Twittermost prominent may be the brutality with which he exposed his declining business and financial prospects.”

The purpose of buying Twitter was, he stated, to protect the freedom of expression. But when asked what exactly that meant, he was unable to say: “By freedom of expression I simply mean what the law says.” Indeed, human rights groups such as Amnesty International have warned that if Musk took control of Twitter, hate speech would proliferate, as the already lax moderation of violence and abuse would be lost.

The only clear definition he was able to provide was that the former president donald trumpwho, after the attempted coup on January 6, 2020, had his Twitter account removed for spreading lies, would be invited to return.

But even this did not go well. The far right leader, who has already created his own social network, rejected it. And if in 2020, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump described Musk as “one of our great geniuses,” calling him a “deception artist” at a rally on July 9. The aforementioned responded by indicating that he should now retire: “It is time for this old man to hang up his hat and sail towards the horizon.”

But some believe that the failed Twitter buyer is also on the wane. The novelty of the personality cult of Elon Musk seems to be wearing thin.”he claimed Amrit Dhami, research firm analyst GlobalData, in a podcast published on June 21. While acknowledging that SpaceX’s critical employees “made a bold move,” he noted that “(big tech) workers are no longer intimidated by the size of their employer.” He continued: “Musk presents himself as a champion of free speech but the firings at SpaceX are rapidly dismantling any credibility he has.”

The most ironic thing is that musk, who claims to have become disenchanted with Twitter because the high number of false accounts has much, much less impact on that network than he presumes. A joint audit by specialist firms SparkToro and Followerwonk, conducted May 13-15, found that “70.23 percent of @elonmusk followers are unlikely to be authentic.” In the previous 90 days, moreover, only 23 percent of his hundred million followers had tweeted at least once.





