Musso disqualified, Zapata still ko

Bad day forAtalanta from Gasperini. In addition to defeat against the Cagliarifor the Bermagas there is no good news: Sunday February 13th at the Gewiss Stadium the Juventus by Max Allegri. Against the bianconeri, the technical will not have available Musso. The goalkeeper, expelled against Cagliari, he will miss the match for disqualification. In the match against the Sardinians, the Nerazzurri number 1 was replaced by the third goalkeeper Rossi and not from Sportiello who is likely to be a starter against Juve.