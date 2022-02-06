Musso disqualified, Zapata still ko

Bad day forAtalanta from Gasperini. In addition to defeat against the Cagliarifor the Bermagas there is no good news: Sunday February 13th at the Gewiss Stadium the Juventus by Max Allegri. Against the bianconeri, the technical will not have available Musso. The goalkeeper, expelled against Cagliari, he will miss the match for disqualification. In the match against the Sardinians, the Nerazzurri number 1 was replaced by the third goalkeeper Rossi and not from Sportiello who is likely to be a starter against Juve.
Zapata to be evaluated: out against Juve?
Not only Musso. For the challenge against the JuveGasperini will also have to renounce Zapata? The Colombian striker returned to the field after the wound first degree to the adductor remedied last December 21 against Genoa, but his match lasted a quarter of an hour. Taken over from Muriel at minute 58, Zapata was forced to ask for the exchange after alone 14 minutes for a physical problem. The Nerazzurri striker has left the pitch limping and its conditions will be evaluated in the coming days.