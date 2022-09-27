“Mussolini was a good politician” and 4 other controversial episodes by Giorgia Meloni

Voter turnout in Italy was the lowest since World War II 3:05

(CNN Spanish) — Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, will be the most extreme right-wing prime minister of the European country since the era of Benito Mussolini. Her position on the fascist dictator is just one of the controversies that have surrounded her figure.

Here, a review of some of the sayings and actions that have marked Meloni’s career and the Italian campaign, in which his party had a meteoric rise.

1. “Mussolini was a good politician”

“I think Mussolini was a good politician. That is, everything he did, he did for Italy. And that is not found in the politicians we have had in the last 50 years,” Giorgia Meloni said in a television report. French in 1996, when he was 19 years old. By then he had already spent four years in a right-wing militancy that began in the Italian Social Movement, a group created in 1946 by followers of Mussolini.

Meloni has since sought to back away from that statement. This year, according to Efe, he published a video during the electoral campaign in which he distanced himself from the fascism of dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of Hitler in World War II. “The Italian right has relegated fascism to history for decades, unambiguously condemning the deprivation of democracy and the infamous anti-Jewish laws. And obviously our condemnation of Nazism and communism is also unequivocal,” he said 26 years after his first statement, according to the agency.

Reuters explains that, in an interview with the agency last month, he denied any nostalgia regarding fascism and backed away from his own comments. “Obviously I have a different opinion now,” she answered without delving into the idea.

2. “Yes to the natural family, no to LGBT lobbies”

🇮🇹 @GiorgiaMeloni it is clear: ✅ Yes to family ❌ No to LGBT lobbies

✅ Yes to equality ❌ No to gender ideology

✅ Yes to life ❌ No to the culture of death

✅ Yes to secure borders ❌ No to mass immigration

✅ Yes to sovereignty ❌ No to those who destroy it pic.twitter.com/xQ6lkoZvhO — VOX 🇪🇸 (@vox_es) June 12, 2022

Meloni’s political vision seems to have been condensed in a minute of a speech he gave in Spain in June.

“Either you say ‘yes’ or you say ‘no’. ‘Yes’ to the natural family, ‘no’ to LGBT lobbyists. ‘Yes’ to sexual identity, ‘no’ to gender ideology. ‘Yes’ ‘ to the culture of life, ‘no’ to the abyss of death. ‘Yes’ to the universality of the cross, ‘no’ to Islamist violence,” he said at a rally by the far-right Spanish party VOX, in a speech that transcended both for its content and for the tone it used, as can be seen in the video that the Spanish group shared on its networks.

His fiery speech, which was received with the applause of a crowd, continued: “‘Yes’ to secure borders, ‘no’ to mass immigration. ‘Yes’ to the work of our citizens, ‘no’ to big international finance. ‘Yes’ to the sovereignty of peoples, ‘no’ to the bureaucrats in Brussels. And ‘yes’ to our civilization and ‘no’ to those who want to destroy it.”

3. The publication of the video of the rape of a woman

Giorgia Meloni was heavily criticized after publishing during the campaign a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by an asylum seeker from Guinea in the city of Piacenza.

“One cannot remain silent in the face of this appalling episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman perpetrated in broad daylight in Piacenza by an asylum seeker. Hugs to this woman. I will do my best to restore security in our cities,” he wrote. Meloni in their networks.

The tweet sparked a barrage of criticism online, as well as from Meloni’s political opponents.

“It is indecent to use images of rape. Even more indecent to do so for electoral purposes,” Enrico Letta, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, wrote at the time. Igiaba Scego, a prominent Italian writer of Somali descent, accused her of exploiting the rape victim. “Offered as clickbait voyeurism rather than protected. This election campaign is horrendous,” he wrote.

Meloni, who has called for a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent migrant boats from setting sail, said on Facebook that her rivals had used the rape to target her while ignoring the victim to avoid addressing what she called the migration emergency.

4. His attitude towards Putin

Among the controversies surrounding the future prime minister of Italy is her attitude towards President Vladimir Putin. In recent days she has circulated a message from March 2018 when she, after the elections in Russia, congratulated Putin on the result. “The will of the people in these elections seems unequivocal,” Meloni wrote after an election in which the Russian won almost 78% of the vote but in which his most prominent challenger, opposition leader Alexey, was barred from running. Navalny.

A quote from his autobiography published in 2021, “I am Giorgia. Le mie radici le mie idee”, has also been repeated, in which he says: “Russia is part of our European value system, defends Christian identity and combats fundamentalism.” Islamic”. This phrase has been interpreted as a compliment to Putin, something that she has denied. The book goes on to say that the European giant must make that defense “in peace with neighboring nations”, and Meloni has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.

Compliments to Vladimir #Putin for his fourth election to President of the Russian Federation. The will of the people in queste elezioni russe appears inequivocabile. — Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹 ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 18, 2018

5. Invest in sport to fight “deviations”

In a video released during the election campaign, Giorgia Melonia insisted on the need to invest in sports as a means to “fight against drugs, deviations, and train generations of new healthy and determined Italians.”

Given the controversy generated by the use of the word “deviations”, Brothers of Italy launched a list reaffirming the concept that included “drugs, alcoholism, smoking, gambling, self-harm, obesity, anorexia, bullying, babygang, hikikomori”, of according to the report of the state agency ANSA.

The post that presented medical conditions as “deviations” was later deleted, but that did not quell the debate. “It is not enough, we need an apology for those who have been insulted and considered deviant as obese or anorexic. Come and tell the families who live this on your skin,” said MP Dem Filippo Sensi.