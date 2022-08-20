Must-see movies about women in sports





A League of Their Own (1992)

According to team manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks, 66), “you don’t cry in baseball.” But in this beloved Penny Marshall comedy, there are tears, laughter, heartwarming moments and every kind of emotion imaginable. In the film, set in World War II, while the men are away, the women have fun—in the first women’s professional baseball league. Geena Davis (66) and Lori Petty (58) play sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, who develop a sibling rivalry as they work their way up the ladder of the big leagues. Rosie O’Donnell, 60, steals the show as nightclub bouncer turned third baseman, and she’ll also appear in the new TV series as bar owner Vi.

Most Valuable Player: Madonna, 63, who not only did perhaps her best movie role playing “All the Way Mae” Mordabito, but also sings the Golden Globe-nominated “This Used to Be My Playground.”

You can see it here: A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube