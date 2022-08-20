Entertainment

Must-see movies about women in sports

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read


A League of Their Own (1992)

According to team manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks, 66), “you don’t cry in baseball.” But in this beloved Penny Marshall comedy, there are tears, laughter, heartwarming moments and every kind of emotion imaginable. In the film, set in World War II, while the men are away, the women have fun—in the first women’s professional baseball league. Geena Davis (66) and Lori Petty (58) play sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, who develop a sibling rivalry as they work their way up the ladder of the big leagues. Rosie O’Donnell, 60, steals the show as nightclub bouncer turned third baseman, and she’ll also appear in the new TV series as bar owner Vi.

Most Valuable Player: Madonna, 63, who not only did perhaps her best movie role playing “All the Way Mae” Mordabito, but also sings the Golden Globe-nominated “This Used to Be My Playground.”

You can see it here: A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Japan on the big screen in Hollywood in “Bullet Train” – Mundodehoy.com

8 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez’s Story With Ben Affleck and Beyond: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances

9 mins ago

That time Wolfgang Petersen was going to direct ‘Batman vs Superman’ starring Jude Law and Colin Farrell

19 mins ago

Kim Kardashian sparks concern after showing off tiny thighs and admitting she ‘can’t walk’ after workout with trainer

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button