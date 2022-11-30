must-sees on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and more

As an early gift for lovers of good movies, the most unique series and shocking documentaries, December arrives on the main streaming platforms accompanied by the debut of titles that we consider unmissable.

Among which are movies like the Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio and the Chilean tape fiery patiencea, together with the new seasons of series such as dark matter, Emily in Paris Y Slow Horses.

Those that arrive throughout the month through the services of Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Maxand we detail below in the highlights of the December 2022 premieres.

Slow Horses

December 2 | AppleTV+

In his long on-screen history, Gary Oldman had participated in different telefilms and series -including famous titles such as friends-, but never in a leading role until his participation in Slow Horses.

The acclaimed production of Apple TV + based on the novels by Mick Herron where he plays Jackson Lamb, the unpleasant head of the dysfunctional team that works in the unit known as Slough House.

An office for MI5 agents who have been demoted for their misconduct or deficient abilitywhose story debuted last April to now continue in a second season of six episodes.

And whose official synopsis states that in this cycle Cold War secrets come to light that threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London, where its hapless heroes must prevent a catastrophic incident.

Three Pines

December 2 | Prime Video

Once again a mystery novel becomes a series, in this case the book still life either Still life (2005), the first of Canadian Louise Penny’s extensive collection on Inspector Armand Gamache.

Which had already starred in a telefilm in 2013 in the interpretation of Nathaniel Parker, to now reach streaming, via Prime Video, in the characterization of the well-known British actor Alfred Molina.

Whose figure becomes the axis of a space whose setting is the apparently idyllic Quebec town of Three Pines, where Gamache uncovers long-buried secrets and faces his own ghosts.

What the chief inspector does in the company of the troublesome sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), the hardworking mother and sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and the rookie Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth).

dark matter

December 5 | HBO Max

After the disappointing adaptation of the first of Philip Pullman’s novels on film The Golden Compass (2007), it seemed far from another type of production centered on his famous literary trilogy dark matter.

However, in 2015 BBC One announced that it had commissioned a television adaptation of the work, which three years later HBO joined as co-producer. The same one that debuted in 2019 with eight episodes.

With which the story of the fantastic story of Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and the search for the missing children that later involves her in a dangerous adventure began to be revived on screen.

Which had a second cycle and now comes to an end with a third seasonof eight issues, where Lyra returns to her mother while Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) assembles an army to face the Authority.

behind the veil

December 6 | HBO Max

After titles like Heaven’s gate: the cult of cultsabout the group that worships UFOs, and The oathabout the NXIVM self-improvement collective, HBO Max exposes the dark history of another cult.

What it does again with the format of docuseries and now under the direction of Jennifer Tiexiera (PS burn this letter please), through three chapters focused on the light of the world christian church (LLDM).

Which was founded in 1926 in Guadalajara, Mexico, by Eusebio Joaquín González and his wife Elisa Flores, and over the years it would reach other corners of the world, such as South America, Spain and the US.

In addition to being white accusations of sexual abuse of its members by its leadersas revealed by the documentary space through interviews with survivors and other former members of LLDM.

burning patience

December 7 | Netflix

It is almost always novels that inspire movies, but in the case of burning patienceby Antonio Skármeta, it was the film directed by this same author -premiered in 1983- that inspired his 1986 book.

Which, a decade later, would become the award-winning film Il postino –The Postman and Pablo Neruda-, directed by Michael Radford and who chose to change his time at 50 and place the action on the Italian island of Salina.

Although the axis of Skármeta’s piece on the friendship between a young postman and the famous national poet remained intact, and now returns in the tape for Netflix directed by Rodrigo Sepúlveda (I’m afraid bullfighter).

Whose story returns to Isla Negra and at the beginning of the 70s, shown the bond between Neruda (Claudio Arredondo) and Mario (Andrew Bargsted), the young man who delivers the mailand how she helps him conquer Beatriz (Vivianne Dietz).

pinocchio

December 9 | Netflix

After bringing his horror series to life for the platform the cabinet of curiosities, Guillermo del Toro returns to Netflix with his first foray into the field of animation, specifically with the technique stop motion.

Through which, with the co-direction of the director of this type of tape Mark Gustafson, he offers his vision of the famous novel the adventures of pinocchioby Italian Carlo Collodi, who recently had another version of Disney +.

A look at the Mexican director of titles like the shape of water which is specifically inspired by the 2002 edition of said book, which has unique illustrations by cartoonist Gris Grimbly.

Those who are key to recreate in a darker way the story of Pinocchio, the small and disobedient protagonist made of wood, together with his father-creator Gepetto, which is set in Italy in the 30s.

Something from Tiffany’s

December 9 | Prime Video

this new romantic comedy joins the extensive list of Christmas tapes that are streaming, with the actress among its producers Reese witherspoon and as inspiration the homonymous novel by Melissa Hill.

Which comes to the Prime Video service as a feature film that is set in New York City a few days after Christmas Eve, when The lives of four people are about to change because of a small mistake..

Thus, on one side are Rachel Meyer (Zoey Deutch) and Gary Wilson (Ray Nicholson), who, despite minor inconveniences, have a good relationship as a couple, but not for a major commitment.

Unlike Ethan Greene (Kendrick Sampson), who after years of widowhood has decided to take the next step with his girlfriend Vanessa (Shay Mitchell) and propose to her with a beautiful ring from Tiffany jewelry.

emancipation

December 9 | AppleTV+

After his disastrous stint at the Oscars earlier this year, which included winning a statuette and slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith returns as the lead of the drama emancipation.

An Apple TV+ Original Movie, which is directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The protector) and has as inspiration the 1863 photos known as Whipped Peter or beaten Peter.

The ones that were, taken during a Union Army medical exam and first appeared in Harper’s Weekly, raising voices against slavery, especially because of the image The scourged back.

The one showing the bare back of a slave who had escaped from a plantation in Louisiana. The same one who inspires the character of Peter (Will Smith) and his perilous quest for freedom.

The legend of the lost treasure: at the edge of history

December 14 | Disney+

During the 2000s, the genre of film adventure had among its highest grossing films two titles with the Disney label: The legend of the lost treasure and its subtitled sequel The Book of Secrets.

Those that premiered in 2004 and 2007, respectively, showing Nicolas Cage as Benjamin “Ben” Franklin Gates, a historian who faced danger and action when looking for different and ancient loot.

The same ones that several years later serve as inspiration and reference to The legend of the lost treasure: at the edge of historythe original series of the Disney + platform that will be composed of 10 episodes.

Which begin when twenty-something Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) receives a clue about a mythical treasure that is related to his missing father, that he will search with his great intuition and the help of his friends.

If these walls could sing

December 16 | Disney+

Almost a year after the debut of The Beatles: get backby Peter Jackson, comes to Disney+ another documentary that follows the path of this film by showing the history of the legendary Abbey Road studios From london.

Which have as one of its most notable users the Liverpool quartet made up of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and Paul McCartney, whose daughter Mary McCartney is the director of the tape.

Who, after an outstanding career in photography, makes his debut in documentary filmmaking with the almost hour and a half production, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last September.

which offers A look at 90 years of studio historyhaving as an essential source the memories of figures who gave life to his albums in the place, such as himself Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and Elton John.

Emily in Paris

December 21 | Netflix

A year after showing her work and love misadventures in the second season of her series, the determined Emily Cooper -interpreted with a lot of charm by Lily Collins– returns in a new cycle.

Which continues with the plot centered on the young American who left Chicago to work in Paris as head of social media advertising at Savoir, a French luxury brand agency.

Where at the beginning she was not very well received by her colleagues, led by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), but she adapted, while she met Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

For now, 12 months after his arrival in the City of Light, to face key decisions about his stay at the agency and Franceand his romantic life, where Gabriel and the Englishman Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) come into play.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

December 23 | Netflix

After the success of Knives out either Between knives and secrets, Netflix acquired the rights to his sequelalso directed and written by Rian Johnson, who comes to the service with another mystery for detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

In a movie that again mixes comedy with suspense and the particular personality of the investigator -without forgetting his strange accent-, in a story that takes place on a private island in Greece.

The one that belongs to Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the billionaire owner of the company Alpha Industries who invited his collaborators and friends to a party at his Glass Onion mansion to solve a puzzle.

Among them is Blanc, who without having been summoned directly by Bron, is accepted as part of the appointment and at the right time, since a murder occurs that puts the host and his visitors in checks.