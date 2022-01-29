Mustang Mach-E, future or sacrilege? Ford’s electric pony amazed us

For years, the Tesla Model 3 was considered the main choice for those who wanted to switch to electric mobility, without giving up the basic requirements: quality, technology, space on board and travel tranquility. All the competition’s proposals always seemed to be a step backwards on one of these aspects, or even on many.

For this when Ford announcements in November 2019 that he would have recently had a fully electric car, ready to rival precisely in that market segment, the reaction was a mixture of curiosity and hope. Sensations that also mixed with a little disbelief when it was revealed that the former electric car of the Blue Oval would have been one Mustang. Not considering the pony car enthusiasts, of whom we are not part, the doubt of many was whether it would really be possible to maintain an identity strongly linked to the large-displacement petrol engine, switching to electrons and magnets.

From the first reviews the Mustang Mach-E has collected many positive opinions, some criticisms but, above all, many orders from customers, so we too wanted to test the car for a long time, to understand strengths and weaknesses, and to understand if the operation set up by Ford really the beginning of something new, but tied to tradition. We therefore got behind the wheel of the car, used as the first car for two weeks, in all kinds of contexts, so as to obtain conclusions that are not only the result of an impromptu test, but as close as possible to real use. All described in our video, but you can also read it in the rest of the article below.





The Mustang Mach-E that we were able to drive the all-wheel drive version, with two engines, one per axle, for one total power of 258 kWall supported by the largest battery of the two available, that of 99 kWh. About ten of these are a security buffer that is not really usable, to ensure greater longevity for the accumulator. There are no major technological differences between the various configurations available, especially as regards the interiors, which always have two displays. One small and dedicated to the instrumentation behind the steering wheel, while the main one is a bit the hallmark of Ford’s new electric, with 15 inches diagonal and portrait orientation. This is obviously a touch screen, which replaces practically all physical controls, except the strange knob in the bottom part.

The car classified as an SUV, or crossover if you prefer, even if the Ford designers have done everything to obtain a streamlined and sporty line, which does not clash too much with the Mustang logo. In fact, there are references to the style of the old ponies, but at the same time the differences are evident and inevitable. The car is higher off the ground, and has a rear that looks truncated due to the strange union between the SUV and the typical Mustang lighting. In general for the pleasant and elegant appearance, as it has not been seen for a long time in Ford cars.

But behind the wheel of such a car, which winks at singles but also pleases families, can you really have fun like with a Mustang? Probably the electric propulsion made the task easy for the designers, thanks to the known power available immediately at zero revs, which makes the car snappy and with a burning acceleration, perhaps more than a classic Mustang, although obviously you have to give up the sound of the V8. But you have fun, and how, especially when you are on a winding road where you can push harder on changes of direction and acceleration out of corners, the real strength of the electric. Here there are also some defects, in part perhaps due to the haste in the development of the project. The car has an important weight, over 2,000 kg, and the battery cannot fully balance the center of gravity, despite being positioned on the bottom of the floor and being very heavy. If you overdo it the car tends to widen when cornering, and there is a slight loss of grip. The tires with 225 mm tread do not make things easier, perhaps chosen not to impact too much on consumption, but which pay something in terms of grip. Extremely positive vote instead for the braking system, very prompt and effective in all situations, and which offers good sensitivity to the pedal but which does not betray as soon as you sink a little more. Probably among the best we’ve ever tried. The suspensions are a fair compromise between comfort and performance, and therefore a slight roll is understandable in some situations. Nothing compromising.

So far one could say normal administration, and nothing that other competing electric cars have not already managed to propose in the past years. But what makes the Mach-E a top contender is there technology, both actual and apparent. Apparent because finally even a non-Tesla builder got the courage to break decisively with the past and propose a conceptually different interior. Almost everything that is analog disappears, by virtue of digital and displays. The central display, which we have described above, the center of everything, from infotainment to navigation, via settings, air conditioning and vehicle charging. The space is divided into a large area at the top, where the function used at that moment takes shape, and just below there are smaller, horizontal scrolling tabs, which recall other useful screens. Finally, below we find the climate controls and the digital knob, a strange choice at first sight, but which in some contexts proves to be comfortable. Then the idea of ​​maintaining it is excellent an instrumentation also behind the steering wheel. Less chaotic and articulate than usual, but a winning choice: what you need immediately catches the eye and fits perfectly into the space between the steering wheel. The rest of the interior is a mix of some new features and something already seen on board other Ford cars, and perhaps this is the reason for another flaw. The front seats look like they’ve been borrowed from any sedan, and they are too flat and nondescript for a Mustang. When you push the accelerator the position on the seat is not adequately guaranteed by lateral supports and in general by a seat that should be more sporty and containment. On the other hand, the heating and cooling functions are good.

Then there is obviously all the technology related to the electric motorization and the assisted driving. Let’s start from the latter, of level 2 as expected, with excellent cruise control and precise and smooth lane keeping. The car always keeps the center of the roadway, and doesn’t have that “bounce” effect we’ve encountered at times. The Mach-E gets “angry” after a few seconds if we let go of the steering wheel e it forces us to put our hands back into position with audible and visual alerts. The small display also indicates if we are too close to whoever precedes us, but it fails in showing us what he sees and where he will turn. In fact, you have to trust the system, without being able to see in advance if it has been right. We have never encountered errors, but not knowing what to do with the car does not help the process of trusting new technologies.

As for the engine, there is little to say. The well-balanced pair, with lightning-fast and consistent acceleration up to highway speed, only to be more progressive at a later time. You can also select the single pedal driving mode, which accentuates the regenerative braking of the electric motors, allowing in many situations not to use the mechanical brakes, also recovering a considerable amount of electrical energy. In fact, on many mountain roads we have never used the brake, and motorists know how important this fact is for routine maintenance costs. Convenient and accurate automatic parking system, very spectacular when combined with the rear view camera and the 360-degree view from above. It seems to have a drone that flies over us and frames the maneuver that the computer is carrying out for us.

At the beginning of our article we talked about space on board and travel tranquility, and from our test we obtained more than good data. As mentioned, the Mustang Mach-E was our family car for two whole weeks, and thanks to this long-lasting test we drove it in the city, in the suburbs, often on the motorway, in the mountains and in the hills, leaving it for more is open during the night. A test therefore certainly not facilitated, and identical to a real use. After almost 1,000 km traveled, the on-board system returned a consumption of 21 kWh per 100 km, or if we want to reduce it to a minimum, 210 Wh / km. Certainly not a value that represents an efficiency record, but rather valid considering how many high-speed sections have been traveled. But the travel comfort and tranquility factor are fundamental for many customers, so we decided to make a second video as well, focusing on the capacity of the load compartments, and on the possible autonomy at certain speeds:





Generous trunk therefore, even if right here we have to make another note: why isn’t there a large cockpit in the double bottom? The position of the engine on the axis of the wheels, and the height from the ground, should make this solution possible, which instead replaced by a small space. A strange lack, especially in consideration of the fact that we finally have a noteworthy front compartment, given the lack of many mechanical parts. In this case, the impression that Ford still pays a little for the legacy of the constructive philosophies of the past, still having to get used to conceiving the frames from a completely white sheet, as the electric motorization allows.





As for the general consumption of our test, even that at constant speed settles on discrete values, guaranteeing up to approximately 490 km at a constant speed of 90 km / h. More interesting is the figure at 110 km / h, where we recorded the same consumption, a sign that the Mach-E engine probably works with a similar efficiency even with a difference of 20 km / h. It is important to note that the car supports a charging power in direct current up to 150 kWwith CCS connector, and can therefore get the best from public columns such as those of Ionity, Free To X, Enel X and all the others that have been proliferating in recent times.

So what conclusions can we draw after all these tests and analyzes? Ford appears to have entered the electric business from the right door, and sales of the Mustang Mach-E confirm this. The car suffers from some youth defects and from the sudden rush to electrification, which initially had a much more time-diluted schedule. Nothing that could undermine the quality of the work done, so the Mach-E turns out to be a car suitable for a large audience of customers, but at the same time a truly modern car without compromise. And what about the challenge with Tesla? We do not want to answer this question, precisely because the quality of a product is also reflected in the need not to compare it to anything else. Perhaps the time has finally come when customers can buy what they prefer without worrying about one brand or the other. As for the rather complex Italian price list, we refer you to our general video.



