Mutan Insight works on a “high-end” remake of a PS5 RPG – Nerd4.life

Mutan Insight is hiring new staff to work at remake of a “high-end” RPG for PS5 not yet announced and will use theUnreal Engine 5.

Mutan Insight is a subsidiary of MUTAN. The studio has previously worked on Final Fantasy 15’s “Episode Ardyn” DLC, polygonal models of characters from the JRPG Atelier and Blue Reflection series, among other things.

Mutant Insight is currently looking for a 3D motion designer, a 3D art director, a 3D background designer and a 2D character designer. The only information currently available on this mysterious project is that it is a PS5 remake of an RPG, probably oriental-style given the previous works of the studio. We also know that it will use Unreal Engine 5 and that it was definitive “high-end”, which suggests that it could be a rather ambitious project.

Mutan’s logo



At the moment it is virtually impossible to tell what Mutan Insight is working on. The number of RPGs, even only those of oriental style, eligible for a remake are really many. However, considering the rumors of the past few weeks, it could be a Chrono Cross makeover. We will see.