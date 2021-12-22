Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden is the free game today, December 22, 2021 – Nerd4.life

As had already been anticipated by a leaker, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the free PC game ofEpic Games Store today, December 22, 2021. The strategy will be available until 4:59 pm tomorrow. Here are all the details on the game and PC requirements.

You can claim Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden directly through the Epic Games Store launcher.

A fiery arena from Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

here are the minimum requirements by Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Video card: NVidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 8 GB of available space

Here is the instead recommended requirements by Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 8 GB of available space

In our review, we explained to you that: “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden uses mechanics that we know well, but places them at the service of a stealth dimension that influences the pace and degree of challenge of a turn-based strategy game that works very well regardless of the chosen difficulty level. The result is a different, long-lived and intriguing title, an intense journey that we have lived with great enthusiasm, aided by a high-impact audiovisual system. “