Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden is the free game today, December 22, 2021 – Nerd4.life
As had already been anticipated by a leaker, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the free PC game ofEpic Games Store today, December 22, 2021. The strategy will be available until 4:59 pm tomorrow. Here are all the details on the game and PC requirements.
You can claim Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden directly through the Epic Games Store launcher.
here are the minimum requirements by Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965
- Memory: 6 GB of RAM
- Video card: NVidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 8 GB of available space
Here is the instead recommended requirements by Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit / Windows 8 64 Bit / Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 8 GB of available space
In our review, we explained to you that: “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden uses mechanics that we know well, but places them at the service of a stealth dimension that influences the pace and degree of challenge of a turn-based strategy game that works very well regardless of the chosen difficulty level. The result is a different, long-lived and intriguing title, an intense journey that we have lived with great enthusiasm, aided by a high-impact audiovisual system. “