Mutationem, a science fiction story with a lot of style

Little by little, those games sponsored by the PlayStation China Hero Project are arriving, the program to incubate independent studios in China that can bring a fresh air to Western or Japanese industry. So far our favorite is FIST: Forged In Shadow Torcha metroidvania of quite powerful action that became one of the surprises of last autumn. ANNO: Mutationem has also attracted attention since it was presented in 2019, and although it is not as round a game as we would like, knows how to play various themes and gameplay that will undoubtedly interest many cyberpunk fans.

pixelated dystopia

ANNO: Mutationem stars Ann Flores, a young combat expert looking for her brother in a futuristic world with all the typical cyberpunk, which not because of hackneyed gigantic cities, neon lights, low standard of living and advanced technology, mysteries- cease to attract attention; however, she remains on that surface and does not enter much into the themes of these dystopias.

Ann is quite cold and dry, so to liven up the conversations a bit we have Ayane, a hacker who will communicate with us offering her help on any topic. The truth is that this setting is one of the best achieved aspects of ANNO: Mutationemthanks to the aesthetics that we will talk about later, and the recreation of these places that you want to investigate, with a multitude of elements to interact with and conversations to listen to.

Pigeonholing the gameplay is not too easy because ThinkingStars has chosen to combine several genres. We have 3D adventure because the open areas are a bit small, this is not an open world – you can explore, but the combat is 2D, similar to a hack n slash two-dimensional, and in some cases there will be sections with platforms. To all this is added a progress to learn new skills related to the action or outside of it, we will learn combos, we will customize the equipment of swords and firearms, on our way we will cross various mini-games, such as the essential hacking always present in this theme, and the optional missions to give a break to the main argument. A lot of influences that help to give an impression of microcosm, on a scale infinitely smaller than Cyberpunk 2077but much deeper than you could imagine.

Combat, for example, offers many options to face enemies, evade attacks, carry out aerial launches that we can continue with shots or grenades. Not all danger will come from criminals, there are also robots, big bosses and slightly more fantastical creatures that ask to learn their combat patterns. Perhaps the action or the platforms, a little imprecise-not the most powerful aspect of ANNO: Mutationembut thanks to how dosed it is within history and exploration, helps to break any hint of monotony. It is not a pure action platformer like other games can be, but it is there to give air to the plot and give meaning to Ann’s progress.

Throughout the game we will face each other in 2D combat that puts our equipment, reflexes and unlocked skills to the test.

The game offers us a minimum duration of 10 hours, with a few more if we decide to investigate all the optional tasks, which aren’t many but are worth it. Enough for what it offers, since more time could be counterproductive. And it is that ANNO: Mutationem sin of wanting to cover too much in the playable instead of excelling in one or two aspects. The main missions or not- they can become a bit repetitive and it presents us with too many characters whose only job is to give us an assignment in exchange for information; sometimes it seems that the game is more interested in taking us from one place to another than explaining the reason for our next destination.

In general, a polishing of all its content and history is lacking, small but sometimes is what makes the difference between a good game to a really remarkable one. It’s a shame because we can see that the team had a lot of fun designing these neighborhoods and venues, and they also wanted to add various mechanics to probably please a larger number of players. Action? role playing adventure? customization? Yes, it has everything, but there is no point of the gameplay with personality or enough attention.

Between 2D and 3D

It is impossible not to mention the beautiful graphics of ANNO: Mutationem which, due to its technical aspects, is actually quite simple: it combines 3D scenes with pixelated 2D characters. The style is consistent thanks to the fact that the models are not very complex and the textures also imitate the resolution of the sprites, so the result is similar to some of the games we saw in the 32-bit era, but naturally with more modern hi-res, reflections, and other lighting effects. It is inevitable to see some comparisons with The Last Nightanother indie title with which it shares a theme, although ANNO: Mutationem it’s less stuffy and more anime-inspired.

The music is just what you would ask for in a game of these characteristics, electronic sounds and from time to time retro touches. It would certainly be a mistake to think that ANNO: Mutationem it’s just a pretty façade, but we’d also be lying if we didn’t point out how well it plays with camera movement to go from motion-restricted locations to 2D, or those fantastic panoramas of skyscrapers, billboards and night skies.

Conclusions

ANNO: Mutationem he wants to do too many things, more than an indie like this should aspire to. Ambition is hardly a bad thing, but it ends up diluting what could have been a game more focused on adventure and role-playing, or more on action. It falls somewhere in between, without any section of its gameplay that is really memorable, and it is accompanied by graphics where the studio was really inspired. As a small production and different from the sequels, triple A and more promoted releases, it passes with flying colours; simply it is a bit far from the expectations we had for some of his first videos.

We have carried out this analysis on PS5 with a code provided by Lightning Games.