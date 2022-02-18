Mutationem already has a release date

Several years have passed since we first saw this colorful title in a State of Play and it caught our attention. ANNO Mutationemdeveloped by the ThinkingStars studio, was sponsored by the PlayStation China Hero Project and its release date was going to be December 2020, but it was postponed several times.

It seems that we will finally be able to enjoy this indie game in 2022. A new trailer confirmed not only when it will arrive, but that we can already pre-purchase it for PlayStation platforms.

This is an action game that combines 3D modeling and 2D pixel art in a ‘cyberpunk’ world with ‘anime’ style. The protagonist is Ann, who must fight against tons of enemies with an energy sword and explore the futuristic city in a flying car. She will have RPG elements that will allow you to customize the character.

What is the new release date for ANNO: Mutationem?

According to the new trailer, we will be able to play it from Thursday, March 17, 2022. It will be available for PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam. If they buy it in advance, they will have a special appearance for the protagonist as a bonus.

If you are interested in trying it out, you can visit the ANNO: Mutationem on Steam to download a demo.

Source: Lightning Games YouTube channel