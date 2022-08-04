Mutations and clinical studies favor early diagnosis of lung cancer

The specialized study of mutations is the advance that gives science ease of identification and evaluation to identify the possible risk of tumor.

Under the premise that within early diagnosis, there is a lack of symptomatological evidence to identify this type of carcinoma, it is important to keep in mind the different mechanisms that can be used to generate a correct diagnosis and guarantee better patient care.

The Dr. Pedro Solivanhematologist oncologist, from the San Francisco Hospital, maintained in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that “the studies of molecular tests in blood, liquid biopsy, to be able to determine if in the blood the DNA, which is particulate, of somewhere where the cell can be eliminated by the immune system, and it is not cancer yet, but that moment that cell was eliminated, that genetic material is going to be able to stratify which proteins are specific to various tumors”, in the future it is hoped that This mechanism is able to identify before symptoms appear, because otherwise through CBC or Chemistry laboratories, it would already be advanced.

How is the current panorama for diagnosis?

Currently, they are developing and “these tools are being evaluated, since they managed to fully understand the human genome, and studies are being carried out with cancer patients to identify these tumors, which have unique characteristics, validating that they managed to found in a molecule, not as a cell,” Dr. Solivan postulates, and explains that in the future this could work to link the genetic load in the patient’s blood, which would be linked to cancer, “that future is being treated more and more to move quickly to be able to publish these studies.

At this time, genetic inheritance cannot yet be assured that it is a risk factor or that it is linked to this oncological pathology of the lung.

Pathophysiology is the process of studying diseases at the physical and chemical level that take place in living organisms, as well as being a discipline that seeks to provide scientific bases for medical practice.

Thus, it must be borne in mind that throughout the history of humanity and evolution as a species, different characteristics and mutations have been developed in genetics, which brought us to where we are, but also planted diseases such as the genome.

“In history, cancer comes from all human life, even before we were Homo sapiens sapiens, therefore, we should not focus on promotion and details, discriminating brands, food products, we should not address this in a micro way saying that sugar or beef cause cancer,” says Dr. Solivan.

Why is lung cancer so aggressive?

When it spreads, the scope it reaches is complicated, due to the “suffering of the cells”, understanding that once it spreads it is because it has faced and fought enough against the body, at this point, it is “controllable but very difficult to drive, because it is invaded by the entire disease and damaging other organs,” said the specialist.

But the cancer did not start there, this process occurs with a single cell that begins to spread, which is the ideal point to know how to better control this disease, and likewise, to be able to protect the protective structures that the immune system has.

“The lung cancerin reality, all the cells of the human body tend to suffer, in the case of the lung, this cell that has been suffering some type of damage for some time, be it cigarettes, environmental pollutants, radiation, those cells that need to protect themselves, tend to die, and be born again new, normal ones,” says the specialist.

Within the medical literature, it has been described that not all mutations that occur in cells are carcinogenic, but several mutations that are public have been identified or recognized, such as ‘BRCA’, which indicates that the procedure to be performed, but those few Known mutations are few compared to those that have been identified, which are many, but cannot be determined as confirmatory.

The good thing about these mutations and their study is the progress they can give to science, since they will allow “easiness to identify the mutations that the person has that are evaluated, tell them what the possible risk of the tumor is.”

How to know if the patient is a candidate for lung cancer?

Among the persistent symptoms for Dr. Solivan, these are an alert against a possible diagnosis or case of a patient with carcinoma or development of cancer cells, they are:

Weight loss, without any justification.

Decay, at any time of the day.

Shortness of breath, without any precedent.

Persistent cough, unrelated to any other condition.

Cough up blood.

They must be evaluated immediately, and there is no justification for not having the evaluation processes, a plate, a city scam, laboratories or liquid biopsies.

It is vital to continue at the social level, to carry out the follow-up and the development of prevention campaigns that allow these preventable cases to increasingly distance themselves from the development of an oncological disease, Dr. Solivan, comments “to continue increasing the contradiction of cigarettes, we are giving more and more a negative view, and in those smokers that one would think would never stop smoking, with this issue ´it looks ugly´, ´it doesn´t work´, ´it is expensive´, it has been good for those of us who are doctors what we treat lung cancer.”

