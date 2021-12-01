“Mute”. And post the World Cup and the Champions- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The former Inter defender replies to the accusations made by the AC Milan player in the interview with Corriere: “Materazzi came in to hurt.” The photos refer to the cups that Zlatan never won. The precedent of 2019

The answer of Marco Materazzi to Zlatan Ibrahimovic it didn’t take long: a post on Twitter in the afternoon of December 1st with two photos, a World Cup and a Champions League, and a simple text that says it all. «Post … … MUTE !!!!». It all stems from the interview that the AC Milan Swede gave to Aldo Cazzullo in Corriere della Sera. In one passage, Zlatan talks about the former Inter defender with very harsh words: «Mihajlovic on the pitch was bad – says Ibra – as was Ballack, another professional provocateur; but he did it to give his comrades an advantage. Not like Materazzi ». And to the question “What was Materazzi like?”, Zlatan replies without mincing words: “He came in from behind to hurt; and we footballers immediately understand when one enters to hurt or simply enter hard, like Chiellini, like Stam, like Maldini … ».

Materazzi’s response is a clear reference to his two greatest triumphs with the national team and with Inter – cups that Ibra has never won – and recalls a similar response he had given in 2019, when the AC Milan player had already talked about his misconduct. on the pitch: «Veni … I saw …. Vici !!! Always and in any case THANKS Zlatan …. Without you we would never have WON … ». In fact, Ibra left the summer of 2009 at Barcelona; Eto’o arrived at Inter and in 2010 Mourinho’s Nerazzurri won the treble. Matrix with that «Veni, vidi, vici» ironically quoted the phrase used by Ibra to say goodbye to American football and return to Europe. When is the next controversy?