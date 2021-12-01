“Muto …”: Materazzi’s poisonous reply to Ibra

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a long interview with Corriere della Sera he also recounted a controversial episode with Marco Materazzi with whom he fought in every sense at the time of Juventus and Milan. The two were also team mates at Inter but despite this with his move to the Rossoneri they continued to tease each other and “give it to each other” on the pitch.

“I had an account with him for years” (referring to Materazzi’s killer intervention against him in a Juventus-Inter match played at Delle Alpi; ed). “I paid for him in a derby. He comes in with his feet up, I jump, avoid him and hit him with an elbow in the temple. Pippo Inzaghi commented: ‘The best derby of my life. 1-0, Ibrahimovic goal. and Materazzi in the hospital ‘. Obviously he was joking “ , the comment to poison by Ibra.

The Matrix’s answer

Materazzi wanted to respond to the Swedish in his own way with two posts defined as “dumb”: one with the Champions League won with Inter in 2010 (complete with Triplete) and one with the world cup won in 2006 with Marcello Lippi’s Italy and with a lot of goals and a decisive penalty in the final.

“Post … MUTE !!!!”.

Who knows if the Swede will reply to the post by Marco Materazzi since the two have always given rise to bitter dialectical diatribes over the years. “I thank him because without him the Triplete would never have been possible”, this was stated by the Matrix a few months ago with a poison story against the Malmo champion. In the video, the former Inter defender starts to make two or three dribbles and then ends up the toilet paper roll inside the cup with a poison caption against Ibra: “Zlatan, let’s see if you can … if you want the cup you can get it soon “.