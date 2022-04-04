Mutuactivos launches a fund to improve people’s well-being and quality of life

MADRID (EP). Mutuactivos, the financial asset management entity of Mutua Madrileña, has launched a new international equity fund (Mutuafondo Impacto Social FI), which is classified as article nine of the SFDR and is focused on the social aspect. The firm has explained in a statement that the fund’s sustainable objective is focused on investing in companies that actively seek to improve people’s well-being and quality of life. At the same time, it takes into account the doctrine of the Catholic Church, with which it will try to avoid companies that participate in sectors whose activity violates its ideology.

A) Yes, managers will only consider companies whose management or business generates a positive direct impact on the selected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), after evaluating them. The fund, advised by Portocolom Agencia de Valores, will invest between 75% and 100% of its assets in equities, mainly from issuers and OECD markets, although it can invest up to 25% in companies in emerging markets. The rest of the portfolio will be invested in assets that provide liquidity to the vehicle.

The selected SDGs are SDG one, for the end of poverty; SDG two, to achieve zero hunger; SDG three, on health and well-being; SDG four, quality education; SDG five, on gender equality; SDG 10, for the reduction of inequalities, and SDG 11, for sustainable cities and communities. The fund’s policy excludes investment in companies that threaten human life or dignity, so it will not invest in companies with exposure to tobacco and weapons, those that violate human rights, companies that demonstrate racial or gender discrimination or encouragement of usury.

“Mutuafondo Impacto Social FI is a suitable fund for all those savers who are looking for sustainable and socially responsible investment options”, has pointed out the CEO of Mutuactivos, Luis Ussia. The minimum investment is 10 euros and it is classified as risk five, according to the CNMV classification.

The vehicle has two classes of shares: class A is aimed at all types of investors and has a management fee of 1.35% on assets, and class L, which is aimed at eligible counterparties and clients with asset management contracts. portfolios or advice in which it is not possible to accept incentives, with a 0.7% asset management fee. Both classes additionally have a commission on results of 6%.