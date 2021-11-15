MV Agusta, bad luck after the pole position: Corsi forced to retire





Nothing to do, in the race, for the MV Agusta by Simone Corsi, taken from pole position at the Valencian Community Grand Prix, the last round of the Moto2 season in the World Championship. After the incredible and unexpected result on Saturday, the Varese bike is on Sunday finished very soon out of the game due to a technical problem.

Corsi was tripped very well when the traffic lights went out: the Roman driver made up for the good start of Vietti, took back the first position and has commanded in the opening lap of the race but it was immediately interrupted by an accident in the belly of the group that unwittingly involved the second bike of the Forward Racing Team – that of Lorenzo Baldassarri – and other riders including Bezzecchi.

Because of the oil scattered on the track, the race direction exhibited the Red flag making the competitors return to the pits and arranging a new start with race shortened to 16 laps and with the same starting grid as the “original” start. Just in this time frame though, Corsi’s F2 suffered from a technical problem which did not allow him to restart: the expert Italian centaur (who returned to pole after 9 years) was unable to put the bike back on the starting grid by collecting a most bitter withdrawal. Corsi should still remain on the MV Forward also in 2022 next to the Spanish Marcos Ramirez while Baldassarri seems to be headed for Supersport, still on a Schiranna motorcycle.





The race was therefore won by Raul Fernandez, but the 25 points won by the Spaniard of the Ajo-Ktm team were not enough to conquer the world title, went to his partner team, the Australian Remy Gardner, tenth and in control of the situation.

The race of the premier class, the MotoGP, it was instead a land of conquest for the Ducati that have monopolized the podium: new victory for an unleashed one Pecco Bagnaia in front of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller. But the Valencia race was above all there great farewell party for Valentino Rossi, author of a good test on the track (tenth) and total protagonist of the post-race, in front of stands all dyed in yellow. The right tribute to the greatest phenomenon of the last quarter of a century.



