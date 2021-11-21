MV Agusta, the new RAPIDO electric scooter

MV Agusta is focusing more and more decisively on e-mobility by expanding the offer of its vehicles. The House of Schiranna has in fact removed the veils from the new electric scooter, the first of the company, which makes high performance and reliability the strong points for a two-wheeler that makes moving around the city pleasant.

The new QUICK Gold Series it is the first scooter to carry the colors of the House with the aim of increasingly embracing the growing and sophisticated urban clientele. After the launch of AMO, MV Agusta’s first e-bike, from Schiranna comes a vehicle with a refined black / gold / red livery and built with advanced materials and latest generation technologies.

From the magnesium alloy frame to the 10 “tubeless” fat “wheels and hydraulic disc brakes, RAPIDO can count on a 48V 500W motor for a torque of up to 24Nm which allows it to reach a top speed that touches 40Km / h (but limited to 25km / h in Europe). Able to tackle climbs even with a 14 ° gradient, thanks to its abundant 50km of autonomy it is a scooter that knows how to be used and exploited to the fullest. Four driving modes: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort and Sport +.

Available to 849 euros in promotional price Until Christmas and while stocks last (then at a recommended retail price of 999 euros), MV Agusta has implemented the brand new scooter with a 4-inch LCD dashboard that acts as both a control panel and a speedometer, connecting to the smartphone through its dedicated app. RAPIDO Serie Oro will certainly be among the leading products of the Lombard company, with the aim of hitting other records to enter the history of MV Agusta.

Satisfaction and enthusiasm for Ratmir Sardarov, head of the e-mobility division of the MV Agusta Group, who declared: “We use the same care and attention that is traditionally found in our motorcycles, in the construction of our bikes and electric scooters. . The structure of the new company is such as to favor the exchange of skills and know-how between the two companies at every level, from design to the assembly line. In this sense we can say that MV Agusta is also ‘Art of E-Mobility’“.