MWC 2022: This is the CyberDog, Xiaomi’s robot dog

Xiaomi has become the great protagonist of its stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) to a product that this time is not a mobile phone, but its quadrupedal robot inspired by a dog, cyberdog.

The new robot Xiaomi was originally introduced in August 2021 in China, intended to be a companion for people and to develop through open source over time, and Western users have been able to see it in action for the first time on MWC 2022.

This device is reminiscent in form, although much smaller, of Boston Dynamics’ Spot quadruped robot. This equipment, oriented to industrial uses, has been sold since 2020 for $74,500.

cyberdog It does not have such a high price, since it costs about 1,300 euros to change, but it is a product limited to only a thousand units, aimed at developers, brand followers and robotics fans.

This is how CyberDog works

The Asian manufacturer has carried out small demonstrations in MWC 2022 in which he has shown how cyberdog it trots, paws, dances or sits up on its hind legs and then lands on the ground again.

the robot dog Xiaomi it is calibrated by movement motors created by the company, and can reach a rotation speed of 220 revolutions per minute (rpm) and a stroke of up to 3.2 meters per second (11.5 km/h).

It also features a front-facing camera system made up of interactive AI lenses, two ultra-wide fisheye cameras, and Intel’s RealSense D450 module for depth perception.

cyberdog It has a battery limited to 5,000 mAh (like many current mobiles) that provides approximately one hour of autonomy, and at the moment the Chinese brand has no plans to market it outside the Asian country. (EuropePress)

