MX League. Brizuela and Sergio Flores are out of Chivas until further notice

The injuries they start to hit Chivas for the closing of Clausura 2022 and for Saturday against Pumas there will be two more casualties: Sergio Flores and Isaac Brizuela.

both items they were injured on Tuesday against the Xolos from Tijuana and they will be out traffic until new notice; the ‘Cone’ with muscle discomfort Y the ‘Walrus’ with a hip problem.

“The Chivas Sports Science Directorate reports on the status of Isaac Brizuela and Sergio Flores, who had to come off the exchange during the match against Xolos at the Akron Stadium, corresponding to Day 15 of the 2022 Closing Tournament,” Chivas announced. .

“After having studied both of them, the ‘Cone’ has an injury of the proximal myotendinous junction left biceps femoriswhile ‘Checo’ has an overload of hip flexors; in both cases, the evolution will mark its availability for competitive activity.

Bad and good news for Chivas

These two elements join the loss of José Juan Macías, who for knee issues nor will he play on Saturday against those from UNAM in a duel valid for the Day 16 of the Clausura 2022.

The good news is that Alexis Vega he already fulfilled his punishment duel and will return to activity facing the university students, this after paying against Xolos de Tijuana the red card he received in the match against Cruz Azul.

It should be noted that before the felines, Chivas goes for its third win in a row with the help of Ricardo Cadenasince they were imposed on La Maquina and the border team.