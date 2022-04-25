MX League. Juan Reynoso in the face of criticism: “I don’t need to be fired”

abigail parra

Mexico City / 04.24.2022 20:30:45





John Reynoso, Cruz Azul coach, defended his team against criticism and made it clear that beyond the indications that he is aware of what is needed in the institution and when he sees that he is not doing a good job, he steps aside.

“We have it very clear in soccer, if I saw an indolent team, then I am not contributing; If I see that I am a problem, I do not need to be fired, don’t worry about that”, commented the strategist in a conference at the end of the game tonight.

The DT even commented that both social networks and the media are looking for make this regular tournament closure more serious after having in their hands the direct classification and letting it go for the defeat against Atlético de San Luis.

“I imagine that several are very creative to try to make the moment worse, in networks and in the media, but we must be in the idea of ​​what we did and what we did wrong, so as not to dramatize.”

Goals scored and received

In the last nine games, including the Concacaf Champions League,Machine he has scored only five times and received seven goals; Regarding this situation, the Peruvian stressed that his squad has increased game volume compared to their rivals, but they still cannot define at the right time.

“How many goals have they scored against us, we have had to give ourselves some more time and we do not define, if we see for sure, what the volume we carry, that we have not reflected it in the result is the truth, you have to have what the chickens put, football is like that”, he commented.