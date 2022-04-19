MX League. Ricardo Cadena acknowledges that he found a ‘hurt’ Chivas

Midtime Editorial

The interim coach of Chivas, Richard Chain he acknowledged that he found a quite hurt group after Marcelo Michel Leaño’s time at the head of the team.

“I found a group hurt by the resultsthe last defeat against Monterrey, but it is part of our responsibility, they decided to unite, work as a team, look for the resultthey worked it and leave me one nice feeling“, he assured.

After triumph that they obtained this Saturday night on the field of the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul with a score of 1-0the coach was happy.

“I’m happy for the commitment of the boys, the result is finally part of reinforcement within the field. Basically we have had little time to work together a team work was a few hours rather, but what if they didn’t find the game in the message”, he mentioned.

Violence in Mexican soccer

About what happened the friday before the game this Saturday at Colossus of Santa Ursulathe interim strategist gave his opinion on the baton behavior and the players in the Guadalajara box.

“We believe that as a Mexican society, that we have experienced complex, difficult situations and in sports let alone. We reject any act of violence and we applaud how we found the stadium today with the families supporting us,” he said.