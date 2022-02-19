MX League. Roberto Alvarado: There is more pressure in Chivas than in Cruz Azul

Midtime Editorial

With scarcely four games played as a player of Chivas, Robert Alvarado recognized that due to the demand of the fans feel more pressure in the Sacred Flock than in Cruz Azula team that he left just a few weeks ago and with which he was crowned in the MX League.

“Here in the little I have I think there is more pressure in Chivas, the hobby is very demanding and that’s fine, every hobby likes that you give results the first time. There are always bad, good, constructive criticisms, we have to accept it, but we are not yet halfway through the tournament and it is understood that people want the team to always do well.

“We are here to work, we are not the worst to lose not even for winning we are going to believe the Barcelonato. They are specific things that we have lacked in the games, but by working we can get the results. There is a very good squad that can compete with anyone,” Piojo mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

First weeks of Piojo Alvarado with Chivas

In the same talk, he ’25’ of the Rojiblancos He also talked about how his first weeks as player of Chivas and the plans he has with his new team, where he already adds 284 minutes in the Mexican tournament.

“Yes, I had a bad time (postponing his debut due to COVID-19), but it was for something, little by little I feel better and regain confidence to show my best versionI want to score a lot of goals and a lot of assists to help my teammates

“I’ve always thoughtthe beginnings where I am cost me a littlebut it’s working every day and insisting to be able to play matches and training sessions, I’m feeling better, not the start i expected, but I go with a goal and an assist. I’m going to work for the best version of myself,” she shared.