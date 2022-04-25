MX League. Toluca fans left their drums in the stands as a protest

Sports

Mexico City /

During the game between Toluca and Atlascorresponding to Day 16 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Red Devil Club couldn’t take it anymore and made a protest silent in the face of bad results that the Mexican team has obtained.

In the first minutes of the second half, when the score was 1-2 in favor of the Red and Blacks, the members of the local animation group left their drums in the Nemesio Diez area where they are usually placed, this in protest mode.

Also, the fans of the Red Devils went up to the second level of the Bombonera to witness from there the game that meant the eighth loss of the tournament for those led by Nacho Ambriz.

The results of Toluca

One game from the end Fgrab Regular Closing 2022Toluca advances in the 14th place of the general table with 18 points, results of five wins, three draws and eight losses.

It should be noted that with the 2-4 loss against the Liga MX Champion, the scarlet team put himself in danger of finishing in the bottom three percentages of the season and with it pay a economic fine of 33 million pesos.

