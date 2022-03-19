MX League. What are the possible destinations of the Querétaro franchise?

Because the Queretaro Club is in a institutional crisis after what happened in the The Corregidora Stadium last March 5ththe hot group must sell the team before the end of this year, given this situation several cities have raised their hands to acquire the franchise of the MX League.

Morelia, Michoacan

One of the cities that the White Roosters of Querétaro is Moreliaa city that also volunteered for the team to finish playing its home games in the tournament Closure 2022.

Some days ago, Alfredo Ramirez Bedollacurrent governor of the state of Michoacánrevealed that seeks to return the first division soccer of Liga MX to Michoacánthis after the Morelia franchise was “snatched” by Mazatlán.

“We are workingit is a good step to bring back the First Division that Michoacán deserves, that Morelia deserves, we have a stadium with a large capacity, which other states do not have. Morelia deserves a first division teamApart from promoting sports, coexistence, it is also an economic benefit and means fun,” he mentioned.

Culiacan, Sinaloa

He was the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyawho reported that has every intention of buying Gallos Blancos and take them to Culiacán, which cannot play in their current stadium for a year.

“The owners of Querétaro have been looking for me for daysit is possible that this Friday we will talk. I am very interested in bringing her to Culiacán (the franchise), I am convinced of the importance of sport at all levels, people want it”, explained the politician.

Chiapas

Other entities that would be interested in acquiring the Querétaro club is Chiapaswhich according to information of Miguel Angel Arizpe “it is an option” what do you see “as the most viable, but we have to wait.”

It should be noted that Chiapas Jaguars aroused several questions after a few days ago he published the phrase on his Twitter account “Attention, it will be special”which was accompanied by an image that reads “10.05.22”which led several users to think about the possibility that Chiapas is the chosen place for the franchise White Roosters.