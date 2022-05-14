MX League. What did Miguel Herrera say to referee Fernando Hernández?

Midtime Editorial

After it was announced this Friday that Michael Herreratechnical director of Tigres, He was suspended one game for “disrespecting” referee Fernando Hernández during the Ida of the Crooms End of Clausura 2022 before Cruz Azul, it was revealed what the Piojo said to the whistler.

According to information to which he had access Miguel Angel Arizpethe strategist of the Monterrey team he yelled at the whistler while heading to the review area: “Don’t suck, stop pulling. It’s always the same with you.”

It should be remembered that it was minute 57 of the game played on the field of the Azteca Stadium when the Piojo claimed Fernando Hernández for reviewing a kick from Diente López on Luis Abramwhich cost the feline footballer the red card.

Due to the penalty Tigres will not be able to count on their DT and Nico López for the Vuelta duel in which the university students will seek to take advantage of their advantage on the scoreboard and advance to the Clausura 2022 Semifinals.

When is the Vuelta game between Tigres and Cruz Azul?

After Tigres win 1-0 against Cruz Azul In the First Leg of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals, the UANL squad will host La Maquina in the Volcano on Sunday, May 15 at 8:05 p.m.in order to define the winner of the ticket to the Semifinals of the Aztec tournament.