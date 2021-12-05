Sports

MX2 | Tragedy in the mountains, the talent Rene Hofer dies – Moto

Kim Lee1 hour ago
A tragic news welcomed all motorcycling enthusiasts this morning. The young promise of world motocross, Rene Hofer, in fact, she died at the age of only 19. The Austrian talent, who had been involved in the MX2 world championship this year, was found dead in the ski resort of Lackenspitze, in his country, where he was together with some friends to spend the holidays. An avalanche that hit 11 people was fatal to him, killing three of them. Hofer this year had greatly shown himself in the championship, also managing to win two heats – both in Italy, in Pietramurata, on 27 and 31 October – and also winning the 15th round of the championship, the MXGP of Pietramurata. His championship, held under the insignia of the KTM squadron, ended with a splendid sixth position in the general classification. He had also shone in the end-of-year round of the Motocross of Nations. There have been many messages from fans and professionals who have remembered him on social networks in these hours. Hofer in the past few years had also graduated 85cc junior world champion and 125cc European champion.

