MXGP Motocross GP Mantova: Jeffrey Herlings wins the World Championship, Tony Cairoli says enough

Last race in the career of the nine-time Italian world champion, submerged by the embrace of teams and fans on stage. The Ktm Dutchman wins race 2 and takes the fifth title

The last MXGP tribute was for Tony Cairoli, of course. For the solemnity of his farewell to motocross. In the end he got on the podium alone, with the tricolor flag on his shirt, to greet his people, before being surrounded as if in a hug by the family, the team, the whole Ktm. Whose orange has mixed with that of the Dutch fans, all already wearing the crowns and shirts celebrating the World Cup that went to their Jeffrey Herlings. That he took it by force, in an exciting head-to-head.

thrilling mxgp – The Dutchman had arrived in Mantua three points behind the French Romain Febvre. And he did the only thing he had to and could do to triumph: he took the first heat, with the Frenchman second. So that in the middle of the day, after the whole season, after 35 heats already raced, the two were equal: 683 to 683. The last heat, which would have already been heart-breaking even just because it was the last of Tony’s career, was turned into a Super Bowl. Herlings and Febvre were like 0-0: one point was enough to make the difference.

mxgp, race 2 – As in the first heat, Jorge Prado took off. With Febvre second and Herlings third. However, the Spaniard soon stepped aside: it was useless to get in the way of those two who played everything. Already on the second lap Herlings placed the hit of the year: the decisive overtaking. And then he immediately stretched. On the fourth lap he set a qualifying time, and Febvre, to keep up with him, exaggerated, crashed. It then also started again. But the championship ended there. Tim Gajser, who moved from third to second, tried to approach Herlings. Uselessly. Jeffrey has flown towards his fifth career title. On Tony Cairoli’s day. Who under the stage went to hug him. As in a kind of inheritance transfer.

mxgp, final classification – This is the final ranking of the 2021 MXGP World Championship (top ten):

1. J. Herlings (Ktm) 708 points

2. R. Febvre (Kawasaki) 703

3. T. Gajser (Honda) 688

4. J. Seewer (Yamaha) 566

5. J. Prado (Ktm) 562

6. A. Cairoli (Ktm) 545

7. G. Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 442

8. P. Jonass (GasGas) 391

9. T. Olsen (Husqvarna) 332

10. A. Lupino (Ktm) 319

