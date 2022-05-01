My 10 Favorite Mac Finder Tricks

Share

I share my 10 favorite tricks to get more out of the Mac Finder.

If you are a Mac user you will know that the general purpose of Finder is manage files Of the device. However, that would be oversimplifying the potential of this tool and presumably there may be a few more things to know about Finder. If you want to know what other hidden things Finder has for you, follow this link.

Believe it or not, with this application you have the possibility of manage all your needs. And you may be wondering how can that be? A key step to achieve this is to know its functionality and adapt it to your preferences and style.

Then, we present you some tricks that will help you achieve this goal and get the most out of Finder.

These are the 10 favorite tricks for Finder

Create a new folder from the selection

It may happen that as you review files, you select elements that you need to have apart and in one place. In that case the ideal is create a new folder with the preselection you have made.

Select the files that you prefer to keep aside.

that you prefer to keep aside. Press the right button mouse and click New folder with selection .

mouse and click . Place the name that you will give to the new folder and touch the enter key.

Another way to do it is with a keyboard shortcut. You will learn more about keyboard shortcuts by clicking here.

Once the elements have been selected, press the keys at the same time. Control plus cmd plus N.

in case you want undo new folder and return the files to their initial location, it is only necessary press Command + Z.

Rename batches of files

perform a renaming multiple files at a time, it’s not much different than doing it in a single file.

In Finder make a selection of those files you want to rename. To do this you can guide the cursor to select multiple with a box . You can too press Shift and tap to select the range of files you want.

. You can too to select the range of files you want. Another way is with Command plus one click files not consecutive.

not consecutive. Once the items are selected, touch the right click on files chosen and touch Rename. Another option is locating File in the menu bar and select rename .

chosen and touch Rename. Another option is locating and select . In the dialog write the new name of the files.

of the files. at the end alone click Rename. At that point they will all change according to the settings you made in the dialog.

Open a folder in a new tab

When open a folder in Finder the content of that folder replaces that of the current window. But maybe what you prefer is to open the folder in a new tab and it is quite simple.

press the key Command and at the same time double click on the folder .

and at the same time . You will see how the folder opens in a new tab according to your preferences.

In the same way you can set how they will open The folders.

Choose apple menu and later System preferences .

and later . Beam click General .

. Tap on the dropdown menu Prefer tabs when opening documents and choose an option: Never : open the folders in a new window not in a tab. in full screen : open files in a tab only when working in full screen. Forever : open the folders in a new tab.

and choose an option:

Change a folder icon

If you want to give it a fun touch or simply differentiate the image of one or several of your foldersyou just have to do the following:

copy the icon or image that you like.

or image that you like. choose a folder .

. Beam click command (⌘) more I or right mouse button (RMB) and select Get Info .

(⌘) more or right mouse button (RMB) and . locate the icon of the folder in the information dialog.

of the folder in the information dialog. paste there your image with the ⌘ key plus V.

If you like restore image that you had previously only:

Choose the folder .

. Then touch RMB. Find more about the functionality of this key in our next article.

Then in Get informationlater select icon and finally press the delete key.

Include folders and applications in the Finder toolbar

In one step you can easier access to folders and applications that you require to use frequently.

While you press the command key , drag the app or folder to the Finder toolbar.

, or folder to the Finder toolbar. For back to settings previous, drag the folder or app outside the bar of tools while you press the command key.

Locking a file

There is a simple way to prevent unexpected changes from being made in a certain file and that you have a warning if it is tried to be deleted by accident.

Locate the file.

Press the right mouse button and select Get information .

and select . mark on the locked box.

Transform any file into a template

Did you know that it is possible transform any file into a template on the Mac? With this action you keep the original file intact. It is another way to duplicate very simply.

Choose a file.

press RMB and Get Information .

. mark on the stationery check box.

Show recently opened windows

In one step you can review the windows you have opened recently in Finder.

Play the right click on the image of the Finder in the panel and will show the locations of recent folders.

Enter quick view slideshow

There is an easy way to quickly preview an element.

Choose a file and type the space bar.

You can too have a quick look in slideshow mode:

Choose the file.

Press the Alt key plus Space.

quick actions

When you select a file, pressing the right mouse button you will find a list of quick actions. They can save you time and, for example, save you from having to open an app to finish a task.

With these ten tips you will be able to take much more advantage of the Finder of your device. If you want to know about other tricks that are hidden in the Mac, go to the following link.

