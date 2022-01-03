My 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January 2022

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be very rewarding, but the right choice is essential for success. These two cryptocurrencies are already widely adopted and offer enormous utility in the real world. That’s why I’m sure these are the best cryptocurrencies to buy in January 2022.

Investing is not like playing the lottery; I don’t like putting my money into something where the odds are against me. This is also why I don’t buy many of the cryptocurrencies on the market. Some that are already very popular, have no significant real-world use, and have skyrocketed purely due to speculation. Buying at the top appears to be a scenario where the odds of success are not in my favor. However, not all cryptocurrencies belong to that category. No digital currencies have performed very well in the past 12 months, and the impressive real-world utility can propel them even higher in the coming months and years. The two best cryptocurrencies that I decided to buy in January 2022 are Ethereum and Solana, and now I’ll explain why.

Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January 2022 – Summary

⭐️ Topic Cryptocurrencies 💰 Types of information Investing in cryptocurrencies ✅ Selected cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Solana 👉 Where to Invest XTB

Investing in Ethereum (ETH)

I’ll be the first to admit it’s unlikely Ethereum (ETH) provides a return of 100x or more in the next 12 months as some cryptocurrencies have done. But so far it has generated over 6x revenue in the past year, which is certainly not bad.

Ethereum is already the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin alone. Some think it might even take the place of Bitcoin along the way to take first place. My opinion is that it doesn’t have to happen for Ethereum to be a big winner.

The main reason I like Ethereum is that it is the most used blockchain that supports smart contracts. L’real world utility is at the top of my list of considerations. Ethereum powers its native Ether token as well as thousands of decentralized apps. Many of the most popular cryptocurrencies today are built on the Ethereum platform.

I particularly consider Ethereum for its ability to support non-fungible tokens (NFT). While I’m not personally a huge fan of using them for digital art, I expect the rise of the metaverse to give a boost to the use of NFTs over the next decade.

There are a couple of hits objections to the purchase of Ethereum. His commissions are too high. Its transaction speed is too slow. If changes weren’t on the way, I’d definitely stay away. But changes are on the way, and relatively soon.

Ethereum will be upgraded to Ethereum 2.0 in 2022. The major changes will make the platform much more scalable and more secure. The speed of transactions should increase. Gas taxes (fees paid to process and validate transactions) are expected to plummet. As an added bonus, Ethereum 2.0 it will require less computing power and energy, so it will be better for the environment.

I don’t think Ethereum has exaggerated growth even with the big update coming. However, I believe this will appeal to many investors, not least because Ethereum’s first-mover advantage with smart contracts combined with its upcoming enhancements gives it a good risk-return profile.

Looking at the current situation, last month’s 18% drop offers investors a great buying opportunity at a discounted price. This combination of elements causes it to be in the list of best cryptocurrencies to buy in January 2022.

You can buy, hold and sell Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies through the XTB.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Invest in Solana (SOL)

My second cryptocurrency pick for January probably ranks as the main contender against Ethereum. Solana (SOL) currently claims a market cap of over $ 54 billion, making it the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world.

It is remarkable, especially considering that Solana launched in March 2020. Over the past 12 months, the cryptocurrency has skyrocketed by more than 11,500%.

Like Ethereum, Solana has many real-world utilities. It is the fastest growing blockchain in the world. The Solana ecosystem supports around 500 projects, from decentralized finance (DeFi) apps to games to NFTs.

In some ways, Solana is a better cryptocurrency than Ethereum. Its transaction speed is much higher than Ethereum. Solana’s costs are less than $ 0.01 per transaction and are expected to remain very low.

Obviously, the upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 could change the dynamics a bit. My impression, however, is that Solana can continue to grow no matter what other cryptocurrencies do.

However, Solana is still a risky investment. However, barring a strong sustained pullback for cryptocurrencies in general, I think it will continue to deliver strong gains that will extend throughout 2022 and beyond.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin and others …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to invest 24 hours a day, even during the weekend. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this type of axis, investing in cryptocurrency CFDs is the best solution you can choose.

You can learn all about cryptocurrency trading by downloading theFree XTB ebook:

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a favorite activity of a great many people who want to ride the enthusiastic opportunity of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do so by opening a free demo account with XTB.

The XTB Broker offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With XTB you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the trend of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools found on the xStation 5 and xStation mobile trading platforms.

By registering on the XTB website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out what XTB offers, visit the website https://www.xtb.com/it

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.