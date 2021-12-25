Sports

“My 2022 is still here”

The defender after the harsh statement from the ultras: “I would have liked to have played in the Premier League”

“Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately” was the incipit of the harsh communiqué issued by North Curve from the Lazio in recent days, but the blue defender does not hear us and during an interview with Sky Sports he assures: “My 2022 is still at Lazio.” “I had the opportunity to go to play in Premier Lesgue – he added – I would have liked it, why not, I would have gladly gone there”.

“I haven’t thought about which team, but it’s the best league in the world. Looking at the games, also for the atmosphere and how they play, confronting that championship must be very exciting. It is certainly a very fascinating championship “, continued Acerbi, who also returned to the joy of the European Championship won in the summer:” It is a satisfaction that we will carry around all our lives. The thought of winning a European championship is fantastic, but ‘is also the thought of arriving at the World Cup: there are three months left, now we are enjoying Christmas with the family “.

The March playoff? “Now I don’t think about it. I thought about the draw, which was not easy, but as there are months to go, there are still other matches, there is the championship to focus on. When the time comes we will have the opportunity to think about it” he concluded. ‘light blue.

Lazio
