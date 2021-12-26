“My 98-year-old aunt discharged without notice at 11pm on Christmas Eve to release Emergency Medicine”

CIVITANOVA – Amedeo Regini tells the odyssey and denounces: «For the reconversion of the department in the Covid area, people were treated like Amazon parcels. They called us to say that they would send her home at 4 pm but the wait lasted for seven hours, they said there were no ambulances ”

December 26, 2021 – 12:01 am –

from Laura Boccanera

“Discharged after 9 hours from the call to free emergency medicine and transform it into a Covid area, without warning and on Christmas Eve”. It was a Christmas grappling with worries and phone calls that of a family from Civitanova who was contacted by the hospital on Christmas Eve to announce the resignation of one of their relatives, a 98-year-old woman who is disabled and not self-sufficient hospitalized for respiratory problems.

Amedeo Regini, the 98-year-old’s niece, tells the story of the Christmas odyssey: “On Christmas Eve at 2 pm, a phone call from a close relative of mine arrives on the phone of a close relative of mine announcing the resignation of her aunt at 4 pm. by ambulance. At 4 pm we were all at home waiting for the woman to arrive and providing for a difficult situation of assistance, but the wait lasted for hours and the ambulance arrived only at 11 pm. They were distressing hours because the reason for this delay was not known and it was impossible to talk to anyone. In the end we learned that there were no ambulances available to take the patients home ».

Regini talks about the difficulties in finding people and information on Christmas day, from the family doctor to find out about the health conditions and the therapy to be carried out, up to the caregiver to cover all the hours with the elderly, practically impossible to find on Christmas Day with a similar urgency. “We called the family doctor for clarification on how to behave and he replied that he would talk about it again on Monday. I am well aware of the pressure on hospitals and the hard work of doctors and nurses, but a few questions should be asked – says Regini – who manages the hospital and the vast Area 3, how did they organize to free the emergency medicine ward? These people were sent home as Amazon parcels. Did they know or not that in that ward there were fragile people who were not even fully self-sufficient? The logistics in this bad word had to be planned on the basis of the availability of ambulances. Given that 7 hours (of anguish) have passed since the announced discharge time of a patient, evidently there has been no organization ».

