“My acting teacher told me I would never do this job”

During the new episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors”, where two actors are asked to interview each other, Adam Sandler shared with Brad Pitt a nice anecdote about the early years of his career.

The actor of The Meyerowitz Stories And Uncut Gems revealed that one of his professors at New York University told him to stop acting: to introduce the topic we thought Pitt, who in turn had heard the anecdote from director Bennett Miller: “You were at New York University, and he was your acting teacher, or acting professor, I think. He took you out for a beer and kindly said, ‘Think of something else. Listen, you have the heart, but you don’t have what it takes. Choose another path. ‘“

Pitt continued: “There’s a second part to this story, and that’s why it’s my favorite Adam Sandler story and I think it says a lot about you. You ran into him when you were very famous, and you were with a group of friends. Anyone would immediately think: ‘Here, this is the opportunity to tease him’. Instead, as I was told, you greeted him, introduced him to your friends and said, ‘This is the only teacher who has ever offered me a beer.’ I recognize you a lot in this tale, and I think it’s things like this that you’re still riding high after all these years.“

“I love you“, concluded at that point Sandler, amused.”I have to tell you, when you tell me I did well on Uncut Gems, I feel positive. What you have been doing is dominating this trade for so long. I feel much more comfortable with comedy, and if someone of your caliber compliments me then I’m happy“.

For other insights, we refer you to the Uncut Gems trailer. The film was hailed as one of the best of Adam Sandler’s career, promoted as one of the 2020 Oscar contenders for Best Actor.