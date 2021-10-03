My Africa: Meryl Streep, between lions and hippos, a high voltage set

On the set of My Africa Meryl Streep was forced to face difficult situations due to the presence of wild animals such as lions and hippos.

In one scene from the film Karen Blixen, the character played by Streep travels across narrow lands in order to bring supply wagons to her husband’s regiment. During the night a lion attacks one of the oxen and Karen tries to fend it off with a whip.

My Africa: a scene with Meryl Streep and Robert Redford

Streep was reassured by the director for the shooting of this scene: the lion’s hind legs would be tied by the crew members in order not to allow the animal to get too close. When it came time to shoot the scene, however, the lion managed to untie himself and approached the Streep much more than expected.

The fear is palpable on the actress’s face during the sequence and the terror stamped on her face is absolutely authentic. Instead, for filming the scene where she washes her hair, Streep, according to crew members, was extremely nervous as the scene would take place near some very short-tempered and territorial hippos.