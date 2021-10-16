My Amanda: on Netflix a dream movie about the power of love

Ua film that celebrates friendship with a capital A, but that leads the viewer to question and imagine an unexpected and romantic ending. It’s My Amanda, the new movie available on Netflix

The question about the friendship between a man and a woman – heterosexuals – is a long-standing question which, despite decades of debates, positions, narrations and film transpositions, is still open. Now comes a new film to add fuel to the fire. It is about My Amanda, title of the Netflix catalog, which stars TJ and Amanda, two close friends, linked by a relationship that seems indissoluble and absolutely “innocent”. A film that celebrates friendship with a capital A, but which leads the viewer more than once to question the real nature of the couple’s feelings and to imagine an unexpected and romantic ending. For this reason, it will also appeal to those who have more than a doubt about the feasibility and truthfulness of a bond without love implications between two heterosexual people of different genders.

It is a celebration of friendship

My Amanda tells the story of TJ and Amanda, a man and a woman with a difference of 8 years, who affectionately and jokingly call each other Fuffy and Fream and who are joined by an unusual and very intimate friendship. A relationship that seems destined to last forever, like the stars.

Not surprisingly, in the course of the film, the two are defined several times just as stars and often find themselves admiring the sky: together they form a universe of its own, which seems to resist everything and everyone.

They both have had their romantic relationships with other people, but they have always remained next to each other, as a constant in their respective lives.

My Amanda, the plot

The film begins with what feels like a kind of goodbye, in a sci-fi atmosphere with the screen flooded with sparkling, bright stars. Fream, in fact, it is about to marry Kelvin and spend an evening with Fuffy gazing at the stars from a hammock, remembering the old days and imagining the future far and away. It will be the first in a long series of conversations that viewers will witness.

In reality, Amanda’s new life does not last long: soon, his union is shipwrecked and she decides to return to her family home. On her return journey, there is next to her own the friend of all time.

The two thus begin a real path of growth, discovery, in which they will question on friendship between man and woman, the love, their feelings, their life. In a succession of karaoke evenings, drinks, dialogues, hugs, “confessions”, the two will reflect on the lack of self-esteem, on trust, on feeling out of place and without capacity, exchanging advice and encouragement.

The main characters

TJ is a character cheerful and carefree, always ready to smile and maliciously joke about Amanda’s lack of friends, breasts or singing talent. Whenever Amanda tries to take their friendship to the next level, TJ responds in a quick and witty way to shatter her hopes.

Also Amanda, However, use his own tone and his own language, joking and easygoing.

The strengths and weaknesses

The story of TJ and Amanda it is a hymn to friendship. During the narration (which lasts just under 1 hour and 30 minutes), the two almost never have quarrels, moments of confrontation, breakups. Despite the passage of time and the events in which they are involved, their bond resists, with the same intensity as ever. Their love for each other never fails.

And it is in this perfect bond, perhaps, that the weak point of the film also lies. Without ever a conflict and a breakdown, the friendship between the two gradually becomes less and less credible: looks like more to a fairy tale in which it is difficult to recognize oneself. Despite the good pace, therefore, in the end the risk for the viewer is to move away from the narrative a little.

However, on the other hand, it must be said that the moments in which the character of the two protagonists is gutted and in which it is clear how important it is to have someone at your side who understands and understands us definitely intense and engaging. For these scenes alone, it is worth seeing My Amanda, one of the must-see movies in July on Netflix.

The atmosphere so enigmatic, the humor of the protagonists and the plot, the language of the script, the choice of songs (such as Through the Fire by Chaka Khna), the hamster Pancho that TJ has as a pet are other elements that, in the end, keep the audience glued. to the screen, eager to know the ending and the fate of this fascinating and unlikely friendship.

My Amanda is directed and written by Alessandra de Rossi, who is also one of the main performers: it is she, in fact, who plays the role of Amanda (without forgetting that she is one of the co-producers). The part of TJ, on the other hand, was entrusted to Peg Pascual, who is also the executive producer of the film.

“My best friend’s name is TJ. I only used the real name and also the way we call ourselves, Fuffy and Fream, but of course the story has nothing to do with real life. I just used the dynamics of friendship because I wanted to share a different kind of love story. It is an intimate and not superficial friendship, rare and sincere ”said Alessandra de Rossi in the press conference.

Piolo said, instead: “I would say that the relationship between TJ and Amanda is just the icing on the cake. What transpires over time and what happens as a result of that relationship is the real gem of the film. That’s why it’s worth watching “.