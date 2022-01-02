My best friend’s Christmas / A film based on sentimental misunderstanding

Cute this comedy, My Best Friend’s Christmas, based on sentimental misunderstanding: the production is typical of a TV movie, but the spirit is that of the comedies of the 80s in which Goldie Hawn or Jennifer Aniston played with feelings between laughter and heart pounding. The director of the film is Jake Helgren, American like the production of the feature film proposed by the first Mediaset network, a director who has worked a lot for television, to be mentioned with some interesting productions such as’ The Christmas menu ‘,’ The mother of my dreams ‘,’ Never Play with the Babysitter ‘,’ How to Become a Perfect Bride ‘,’ It Happened on Valentine’s Day ‘, a film that he also largely scripted and produced himself, a great’ workaholic ‘of American cinema for small screen. We certainly find a film suitable for the Italian public in this period, that is, the holidays to celebrate a very emotional Christmas for the closest people.

My best friend’s Christmas, a Canale 5 film with a sentimental double game

My best friend’s Christmas airs on Channel 5 in the day of today, January 2, 2021, starting from 4.45 pm. This is a feature film wanted and produced in 2019. Also in Italy we wanted to leave the title in the original language which could be faithfully translated as ‘My best friend of Christmas’, because the proposed story is based on the sentimental double game. in this brilliant romantic comedy. Absolute protagonist of the film, as required by the canons of the standards of these films, is an actress, in our case the beautiful Breanne Parhiala, American divided between small and large screen.

For TV she has interpreted several films and series also translated into Italian, such as ‘V’, while the feature films that best represent her are ‘Rampage: Animal Fury’, a film for cinema, a beautiful science fiction adventure in which some animals become monsters capable of destroying cities, but together with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, everything will return to normal, or ‘Incarnate: You will not be able to hide’ alongside Aaaron Echkart, an actress who loves adventure, in our case also spurred on from the point of view of sentimental cinema with excellent results. At his side, as the main male actor, Colton Little, also American, an actor born and raised above all on the small screen for which we remember him in ‘A wedding for Christmas’.

My best friend’s Christmas, the plot of the film: the homecoming

Let’s read the plot from My best friend’s Christmas. Grant awaits Ashley Seever’s return home in his hometown, ex-girlfriend for whom he still has feelings. Even the girl is not entirely convinced that she has chosen the right way by leaving in the past with Grant, which is why she intends to understand, in this vacation from university studies, if the heart could still beat or not for the ex-boyfriend.

It is not entirely honest, however, the same Grant who, in this period of time, now has a new girlfriend and Ashley is amazed at this sort of betrayal, although things were closed between them on a sentimental level.

The woman then changes her strategy trying to make Grant jealous; decides to settle with her best friend Liam by pretending to be a couple themselves, but, during this game to bring Grant to a situation that could undermine his new relationship, Ashley discovers that something is being born between her and Liam and the woman goes literally struggling to understand what he really wants. Who loves who then? No spoilers, of course …

