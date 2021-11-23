“‘My best friend’s Wedding’? 25 years later it’s still a success “

Coming November 24 on Amazon Prime Video the third and final season of the series “Hanna”, created by David Farr and starring the young Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos (“The Killing”) and Dermot Mulroney (“The wedding of my best friend”). The story revolves around Hannah (Esmé), a young woman created by the sinister Utrax organization and trained to be a killer. “The first season was about Hanna’s childhood, the second about adolescence and finally the third is the hard journey of maturity,” says creator David Farr in link on Zoom. “The intention has always been to create what I would call a three-act structure, I spent twenty years working in the theater and this has greatly influenced my work,” he continues. The cast also includes Dermot Mulroney, whom we remember for his famous role in the 90s cult film “The wedding of my best friend” alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz: “This film is still extraordinary today after almost 25 years from its release” confides Mulroney. “I’m proud to have been a part of it, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ has recently become one of the most viewed movies on streaming platforms.” (edited by Paola Schettino Nobile)

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 12:08



