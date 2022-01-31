here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 31, 2022airs My best friend’s Wedding on Sky Romance in early evening at 21:00.

My best friend’s wedding tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

The protagonist of the story is Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) whose life is suddenly turned upside down by the call of longtime friend Michael O’Neal (Dermont Mulroney). The two, once lovers, had made a pact: if at the age of twenty-eight both were still single, they would have married. But Michael has something new: he has fallen in love with Kimberly Wallace (Cameron Diaz) and plans to marry her soon.

Realizing that she still loves her friend, Julianne is determined to sabotage the new arrival and the opportunity presents itself when Kimberly asks her to be her bridesmaid. Julianne goes to great lengths to ridicule her rival, pleading with her boss George Downes (Rupert Everett), who is actually gay, to help make Michael jealous. Though Julianne is unable to confess her feelings to her friend, she continues her insane plan.

He sends a compromising email from his future father-in-law’s computer to Michael’s boss. Julianne’s plan does not give the desired outcome and, just a few hours after her fateful yes, the woman is forced to try the last extreme gesture, confessing her love for her and kissing Michael. At that moment the future bride arrives who, witnessing the scene, runs away in tears. A daring chase begins during which Julianne realizes she has to give up. To undo the damage done, the woman remains only to track down Kimberly and hope that her feeling for Michael goes beyond the misunderstandings of the last few days.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Dermot Mulroney

Trailer

