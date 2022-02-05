My Best Friend’s Wedding: Russell Crowe had a disastrous audition with Julia Roberts

My best friend’s Weddingthe 1997 comedy starring Julia Roberts, could have starred Russell Crowe. This was revealed by director PJ Hogan in a new book explaining why the Australian actor didn’t get the part.

Between the pages of From Hollywood With Love written by Scott Meslow, the director said: “I don’t know what went wrong. It was one of the worst reading tables I’ve ever seen“. PJ Hogan tried to get Russell Crowe the part of the reporter who is getting married in My Best Friend’s Wedding. The director recalled:”No one got involved in the film without Julia Roberts’ approval. But I thought Russell was one of the most amazing actors I’ve ever met. I knew he was going to be a really big star“.

However, the situation did not go as hoped: “Russell sat across from Julia. He took that script, and she watched it, and she never watched it even once. He read every line monotonously. At one point Julia was literally leaning forward on the table, watching him, inches from Russell’s face, trying to make eye contact. And she didn’t even look at it“. Hogan stressed:”At the end of the reading, Russell came up to me and said ‘I thought it went pretty well.’ And then I realized that he wasn’t going to be part of the cast of the movie My Best Friend’s Wedding“.

Dermot Mulroney got the part of Michael O’Neal instead.

Hogan then revealed: “If I remember correctly, Julia wanted Benicio del Toro to play her best friend George. A brilliant actor, but not known for his comedic skills“Kimmy, on the other hand, was supposed to be a movie star and the protagonist accepted Cameron Diaz’s choice as long as she involved Mulroney, who was a great friend of hers.