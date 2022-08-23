My best friend’s wedding: Who has aged worse?









There are many romantic comedies Julia Roberts has starred in his more than 30-year career, but My best friend’s Wedding It will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans of the actress as one of her best films in this genre. How to forget, for example, that scene in which everyone around you starts singing “I Say a Little Pray For You”? romantic comedy classic, My best friend’s Wedding has celebrated this year their silver weddingan occasion that Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Rupert Everett and Dermot Mulroney have taken the opportunity to meet.











Scene from ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ GTRES/RADIALRP

Julia Roberts played Julianne in the film, a woman who realizes that she is in love with her best friendMichael, played by Dermot Mulroney. The problem? He is going to get married with Kimmy, that is, Cameron Diaz. Julianne then becomes the bridesmaid, but on a mission to sabotage the wedding. In this difficult situation, however, she has the support of her friend George (Rupert Everett).

It’s been 25 years since it was released My best friend’s Weddingbut for Rupert Everett no time has passed: “The movie feels like yesterday in a way because we all hit it off right away.” “The last time I saw the movie it made me cry. just thinking about how magical that time was, that summer, “said the actor on Instagram. But what have its four protagonists done in these decades?

Julia Roberts Whether in comedies (Notting Hill, runaway bride) or dramas, the one who was nicknamed girlfriend of America has not stopped. Shortly after it was released My best friend’s Weddingin 2000, Julia Roberts took over the Oscar for best actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich, one of her most famous roles. She will also soon premiere a new romantic comedy: it’s called journey to paradise and he is accompanied by George Clooney, with whom he has acted in no more and no less than four films.

Cameron Diaz After participating in this classic romantic comedy, Cameron Diaz continued to triumph with many other hits in the genre: Something happens with Mary, The Holiday… Or even Charlie’s Angels. However, the actress retired several years ago. “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to be given to other people,” she later explained. The good news is that Cameron Diaz return to the big screen: will act in the movie Back-in-Actionalongside Jamie Foxx.

Rupert Everett Although he has acted in numerous films later (The importance of being Ernesto, Inspector Gadget, royal night, Altamira), his most remembered role is precisely that of My best friend’s Wedding. Among his upcoming projects is mypolicemantape in which we can also see Harry Styles.