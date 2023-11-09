My Best IMAX Experience – Blog

by Claudio Alves

As the last straw, oppenheimer has returned to IMAX screens since last week, allowing interested viewers to see it in the format again ahead of the film’s streaming on November 21. Enjoy your last chance to see Cillian Murphy’s bronze busts sky high, with abundant close-ups depicting Titanic, face to face the size of monuments. Indeed, this year, thanks to Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, there seems to be more discussion than usual on the superiority of the big screen, with cyclical discussion about the latest pictures shining on IMAX. So much so that it made me think about my best experiences with giant screens…

Well, if you’re a purist, there are no “true” IMAX screens in Portugal. The dimensions are not technically correct for the Lisbon theater in question, and it is digital rather than film, even though the branding and sound technology meet standards. In fact, if you live in Europe, “true” IMAX can be found in Prague and London, and nowhere else. Still, I think I’m not misrepresenting my experiences by calling it IMAX, and hope you’ll agree. It’s been available since summer 2013, and my first trip there was to see man of SteelAn inauspicious beginning that will provide for a long lasting relationship.

From DC Comics Cacophony, I saw countless other photos on that screen, including several of Nolan and Chazelle first man Animated surprises, with nausea-inducing shaky camera Suzume, and the epic expansion of Scorsese’s latest. Of all those movie-watching adventures, none seemed as amazing as Alfonso Cuaron’s. gravity During that first year of the Lisbon Screening Room. Outer-space-set films perform particularly well in this format, as their visions of infinite nothingness become a consuming void, the screen becoming a giant tooth ready to swallow the audience.

3D helped create the feeling of being completely lost in the dark, Sandra Bullock’s body floating on a bottomless black expanse with no support from the distant sun or the blue marble of the Earth. The unimaginable distances within that room became almost palpable, the screen becoming a window into the abyss. In the end, with swollen scars and bare skin on the ground, the excitement of liberation was more than a relief for her character. It was a chance to breathe, to fill the screen and welcome the audience back to the reality you feel in the gut. For me, this was extreme immersion.

Recently, while covering TIFF, I had the pleasure of seeing some unusual titles on the IMAX screen at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. I say unusual because one is not used to seeing likes Member Pierrette, bunnell and adamaand bonello’s Animal On such a large scale. Like a dream, Rosin Mbakam’s masterpiece exploded beyond its modest scope, Ramata-Toule Si’s legendary film became the mountain fresco it deserved, while Léa Seydoux’s face acquired an almost divine quality, A titan of beautiful enthusiasm was looking at the unsuspecting spectator. In the immortal words of Marcia Gay Harden – What a thrill.

Dear reader, now is your time to share. What is your best IMAX experience?