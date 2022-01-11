“My Blanche, a woman suspended between reality and poetry”

Mariangela D’Abbraccio is used to bringing the great classics of literature to the stage. In his curriculum there are Shakespeare, Schnitzler, Cechov, Pirandello, De Filippo, Neil Simon. Now it’s Tennessee Williams’ turn again, but this time his return to the stage has a very special flavor. “A tram called desire” – paired with Daniele Pecci on 13 and 14 January (in the matinee at 10.30) at the municipal auditorium of Sassari and on the 15 in Carbonia – is in fact a work that accompanies the great Neapolitan actress since its beginnings.

Mrs. D’Abbraccio, the first time you came across this text?

«I was a little girl, this work is linked to my childhood. My mother was a former actress, an acting teacher, and she made us read not children’s books but drama texts. She loved Tennessee Williams very much and in fact at 12 I had already read a lot of her things, including “A Streetcar Called Desire”. And the first audition I brought to my beginnings was also Blanche’s monologue: my mother prepared me. In two or three other fundamental auditions – including the one with Giorgio Albertazzi, the meeting that started my story as an actress – I insisted on this monologue. In short, Blanche is part of my life ».

Who is Blanche Du Bois?

“For me it represents the poetry of the world. In this work Williams wanted to put his experiences, from the madness of his sister to his alcoholism. It is a very autobiographical text in which the author wanted to tell the rawness, the hardness of society. Blanche is a person who does not love reality, but magic, poetry, which however is also self-destructive and leads you to touch the depths, the abysses. The poetic soul is very dangerous because it takes you away from harsh reality. Blanche represents the clash between – on the one hand – reality and society and – on the other – poetry and beauty ».

We are in the New Orleans of the 1940s: similarities with America and with today’s society?

“It’s pretty impressive how many similarities there are. Let’s just think of the character of Stanley, played by Daniele Pecci, who seems to be written now. He was a Pole who was not accepted by society, he was continually branded as a foreigner. At the time there was a certain hardness towards the different, the foreigner, the black. And today, unfortunately, the thing continues. The text is of a disconcerting topicality. Maybe it was less than twenty years ago, but unfortunately we are taking many steps backwards ».

Last summer brought Nora the Bruce Springsteen show: Another Face of the American Dream?

«After Filumena Marturano it was difficult to make a choice on which text to stage. I chose Williams, because he is an author that I have always felt very close to. He was someone who loved Italy very much, he was inspired by Eduardo for “The tattooed rose”. And he in turn has been a great inspirer for Americans. Woody Allen always says he would have liked to write “A tram called desire”. And probably Williams was also a source of inspiration for Bruce Springsteen, who like him writes about the latest and shows a great attention to the margins of society. They have many things in common ».

On the big screen, the character of Blanche was played by Vivien Leigh alongside Marlon Brando: is there anything that unites her to the great Hollywood star?

«Hers is a masterful interpretation, the role seems written especially for her. Vivien Leigh had severe instability, psychic problems. She was very similar to Blanche. I’m not similar to the role, but she was a great inspiration for me ».

What were your myths when you were very young?

«They were two very distant but also very close actresses: Anna Magnani and Marilyn Monroe, who, by the way, esteemed each other very much. They were two particular animals, very different, which served me as inspiration. I found myself doing Magnani things, from “The tattooed rose” to “Hell in the city”: I can say that for our work as an actor it is always good to have great interpretations in front of us, to which each of us adds, modifies , puts something of his own ».

Who do you like among today’s actresses?

“Apart from Meryl Streep, who remains the most eclectic actress I follow in everything she does, today we are looking above all for great professionalism, but in the end it is very difficult to find exceptionalism”.