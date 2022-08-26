“My blessing”: Ben Affleck’s romantic speech that made Jennifer Lopez cry at her wedding in Georgia

Falling in love, breaking up, meeting again almost 20 years later and falling in love with that same person again is one of those love stories that seem only from a movie, but that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are living in real life.

The actor and the singer called off their engagement in 2004, went their separate ways, and some time later, in 2021, the spark resurfaced. At that moment, the interpreter of on the floor had ended his relationship with the former Yankees star, Alex Rodriguezand the director of Argo had left him with the Spanish actress, Anne of Arms.

Today, the Bennifers are already husband and wife. First, They said ‘I do’ at a secret wedding in Las Vegas last July 17. After, the weekend of August 20, they reconfirmed their love before family and friends at a wedding that lasted three days and in which Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding dresses signed by Ralph Lauren.

During the ceremony, in which the guests also dressed in white, Affleck declared his love for his wife with a romantic speech in which he recalled his first engagement and thanked for the children they now both have.

“He said that the children are a blessing and a gift that came thanks to the fact that they were not married before, pointing out that everything happens for a reason,” a witness revealed to US Weekly, who also said that Jlo could not help but be moved by the words of Ben.









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honeymoon in Italy

After escaping to Paris as first destinationthe ex of Marc Anthony and the protagonist of gone girl are enjoying a well-deserved rest in Italy, specifically in Lake Como, Lombardy region.

Thanks to photographs that circulate on social networks, we have been able to see that the newlyweds have walked through the Italian streets like any other tourist, they have been interested in the shop windows and have eaten an ice cream.