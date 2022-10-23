“My body still feels like it was my fault”

Anna Kendrick has spoken about her experience surviving an abusive relationship in an interview with People (via Indie Wire). The actress now plays a victim of abuse in Alice, Darling, director’s big screen debut Mary Nighty, which premieres at Toronto Festival.

Kendrick explains he was interested in the script, in which his character is manipulated and isolated by his partner (Charlie Carrick), given its similarities to her own life: “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” she says. “I think that’s why my manager sent it to me, because he knew what I’d been through. It was like, ‘This has to do with everything you’ve told me.'”

The script of Alice, Darling, continues the actress, it does not resemble that of most films on that subject. “Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships and they were nothing like what was happening to me,” she recalls. “That helped me in a way to normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like [a la película]”.

“I loved that person and trusted her more than myself,” She goes on to refer to a former partner who, she says, accused her of having “a distorted sense of reality” and being “impossible.” “I had the unique experience of discovering that everything I thought was happening was actually happening,” she notes.

“My body still thinks it was my fault,” adds Kendrick. “So, even starting from that base, Despite having left that relationship knowing that she was not crazy, It’s amazing that recovering has been such a challenge.”

The actress recalls discussing her experience with director Mary Nighy, and experiencing filming as “cathartic” and “therapeutic.” “I haven’t been in danger of re-traumatizing myself, but, yes, it has been a unique experience.”