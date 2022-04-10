‘My Boyfriend Is a Zombie’ Recreated Iconic Scene from William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ – CINEMABLEND

‘My boyfriend is a zombie’ was released in 2013 with Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer and John Malkovich as protagonists. The zombie love story quickly drew comparisons to William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and this scene proves it.

do you remember? My boyfriend is a zombie? A comedy comedy with hints of romance that hit theaters in 2013. The film starred Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer and John Malkovich, who adapted Isaac Marion’s literary debut about a love affair between a zombie and a human, who -at first- seemed that they would not have a chance to love each othertheir respective friends and close people would have prevented it… like Romeo and Juliet of william shakespeare?

The story features R (Hoult) is a young zombie who wanders the streets of the city looking for raw meat to eat. One day, chasing a group of people, his gaze meets that of Julie (Palmer), who defends herself from the undead, and falls in love with her.

From first impressions of the film directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50), comparisons with the literary classic quickly arose, but it was a scene that finally confirmed it. This happens when Julie, a name that refers to Shakespeare’s own Juliet, can’t stop thinking about R as night falls in a settlement made by humans to defend themselves against zombies.

The young woman decides to get fresh air and looks out of a balcony, at that moment, R calls her by her name and she, surprised, asks him what that place is doing when it is considered a threat by the rest of the humans.. “I came to see you”answers R with sincerity and a clear demonstration of his feelings, showing that he did not mind being killed without first seeing her.

Of course, Julie is not willing for that to happen and decides to go down from the balcony to make R enter her house and not expose him any longer. This moment recreates one of the most remembered scenes from the work of William Shakespeare, who wrote the tragic story between Romeo and Juliet, two young people who loved each other passionately, but their families, the Capulets and the Montagues, categorically prevented it.

Of course the 2013 comedy does not take a dark turn and maintains the line of young love with irreverent moments, although it is true that the fight for a seemingly impossible love is one of the main connections between these two stories. By the way, R is also a reference to Romeo, wherever you look, My boyfriend is a zombie pays homage to William Shakespeare. Have you noticed?