My brother chases the dinosaurs movies tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

My brother chases dinosaurs is the film tonight on TV on Wednesday 27 October 2021 broadcast in prime time on Rai 1. Below is the profile, cast, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

My brother chases the dinosaurs movie tonight on tv: cast

This item will be released on September 5, 2019

Drama

Year: 2019

Directed by: Stefano Cipani

Cast: Alessandro Gassmann, Isabella Ragonese, Rossy de Palma, Francesco Gheghi, Lorenzo Sisto, Arianna Becheroni, Roberto Nocchi, Gea Dall’Orto, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Saul Nanni, Edoardo Pagliai, Gabriele Scopel, Victoria Perga Cerone, Elena Minichiello, Luca Morello, Antonio Uras, Andrea Timpanelli, Ivan Sanchez

Duration: 101 minutes

My brother chases the dinosaurs movie tonight on tv: plot

Jack has always wanted a little brother to play with. When Gio is born, his parents tell him that he would have had a “special” brother. Over time, Jack discovers that his brother actually has Down syndrome and this begins to become a problem for him, so much so that he hides his existence from his new high school friends and the girl he is in love with.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING Loading... Advertisements

My brother chases dinosaurs review

The film is the cinematic adaptation of the best-seller of the same name written by Giacomo Mazzariol. The film is directed by Stefano Cipani, here at his first rehearsal as a director. Given the similarity of both the story and the characters, it is impossible not to compare My Brother Chases Dinosaurs with the American film Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. The touching, emotional screenplay reaches the audience that will make the characters in the film love, especially thanks to the precious interpretations of Alessandro Gassmann, Isabella Ragonese and Rossy De Palma.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

My brother chases dinosaurs streaming

My brother chases the dinosaurs streaming will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/rai1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

My brother chases the dinosaurs movie tonight on tv: trailer

Tonight on TV on social media

To keep up to date on the current TV series, follow the Facebook pages:

Useful links on tv tonight