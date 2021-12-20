“My Bruce Wayne is not like the others”

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is about to hit the big screen and apparently it will be totally different from any you’ve seen so far. It was his interpreter who revealed it in a recent interview, underlining how this character will start completely from scratch.

Speaking to Empire, Robert Pattinson explained why this iconic Gotham City hero will be different from all the versions seen above:

“My Bruce Wayne isn’t like the others. He’s in hiding. He’s not a socialite at all. He’s building all these little gadgets and hyper-tech stuff all by himself, just with Alfred. And Alfred thinks he’s out of his mind too.” .

In short, comparisons with the illustrious Batman of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and all the others who preceded it. This is a completely new Batman, at the origins of his myth that, in his second year as a vigilante he is faced with a corrupt society and the rise of terrible antagonists.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will hit theaters in 2022 and is perhaps the most anticipated film of the new year. What do you expect from this film? If you like, give us your opinion in the comment section.