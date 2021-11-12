«My caregiver has been hospitalized, I now have three doses. Absurd no vax »- Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

The Cagliari champion: «In the family we are all immunized. The gymnastic? I walk, but not as before ». The bomber’s birthday: “My children gave me a surprise party: because of the excitement in the evening I had a hard time falling asleep”

Gigi Riva is in a good mood. On 11 November he received a visit from his nephews from Varese and Sesto for the debut at the Auditorium of the Cagliari Conservatory of the theatrical performance “Luigi”, by Giorgio Pitzianti, with the voice of Luca Ward. And on Sunday he celebrated his 77th birthday at home, with a beautiful party organized by his children, Nicola and Mauro. He says: «They were exceptional. They came and did everything themselves, I didn’t move from the deck chair. There were my granddaughters, there was also Gianna, the mother of Nicola and Mauro. And my other friends, a big cake. You know, those things that are nice. In the evening when I went to sleep I had a hard time falling asleep, so much was the emotion. The greatest gift was having them there with me ».

And how did you do it for the covid?



“We were all vaccinated, starting with my children. And then I also took the third dose, three weeks ago. “

At the Roberto Binaghi hospital in Cagliari. An important testimony.



«I don’t know this. I know they called me for the third dose and I went. And yes, they recognized me and told me that I did well ».

There has been a lot of affection for him on social media. But there was no lack of criticism from the usual no vax. On calciocasteddu.it a person, naturally anonymous, wrote: «Another sold … or another manipulated. Better to think about the second, since it is Riva ». There are those who say that “the pinprick is useless.” The more moderate: “It may be the thought of Gigi, a great person, but fortunately it is not law”. She is sorry?



«I do what I want, I certainly don’t depend on them: they don’t make me hot or cold. I have no problem with them, but when I see the protests on television I change the channel: you cannot manifest it by creating chaos, by beating yourself up. I don’t even want to comment on who behaves like this, after a year and a half of world crisis due to the pandemic, after so many deaths ».

Have you ever lost a loved one to coronavirus?



“No, luckily my family and friends are fine. But my caregiver, Zoia, who is Ukrainian and lives with me, got Covid and was in the hospital for about twenty days. Here at home she returned after a month. Now he is fine ».

Weren’t you afraid of being infected?



“No, no problem for me. Zoia, however, has her own room, and then she immediately realized that she was ill ».

Has he started going out again?



“Little. I do my gymnastics by going to the balcony: it’s nice long, fifty meters, and I go back and forth. Maybe I go out to have dinner with my kids every now and then. But I don’t take the walks I used to do anymore ».

Where would you like to go back?



«Well, a trip to the Poetto would be happy to do it. As soon as the desire returns I go there ».