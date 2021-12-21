“My child is being bullied”

The American actress and model speaks from heart in hand and reveals her own apprehensions as a mother. Which are not very different from those experienced by any parent …

Megan Fox defends his son, Noah Shannon (had by actor Brian Austin Green Ed), from those it defines “Bad, horrible and cruel words.”

The child, alone eight years, would have been insulted on social media for his habit of iWear women’s clothes. Megan Fox said she always encouraged her son “To be himself and dress as you prefer. ” According to Fox’s words, the child dresses alone, and by the age of four he had already shown his passion for skirts and sequins, wanting to dress up as the Princess Elsa of the Disney movie Frozen.

In the interview Megan Fox she said to herself shocked from the fact that the baby ended up in crosshairs of bullies. Mom’s heart, the actress wants Noah to be free to express yourself as he sees fit and, above all, that he is happy.

He had stopped wearing clothes for a while, then he wore one two days ago to school, he came home and I asked him, ‘How was it?’ “And he was like, ‘Well, all the guys laughed when I walked in,’ but he added, ‘I don’t care, I love clothes too much.'”

The actress also ended up in the crosshairs of haters. Ever since he made his bisexuality was accused of “promoting the gay perversion ” even in the son.

To put an end to the controversy, his father Brian Austin Green had to intervene, with whom Fox had three children, who said he was always ready to defend Noah. “I always tell him not to pay attention to things like that!” he stated firmly. Green added, like his wife, that he is always the first supporter of the son.

L’open-mindednessunfortunately, it is always a hindrance in one society increasingly approved. We hope that little Noah will always be strong, stronger than bullies and stronger than prejudices: but maybe we don’t have to fear for him, he will always have a splendid ally in mom Megan.

