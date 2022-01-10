“My children think I’m sad”

Just a few days ago Ben Affleck said goodbye to Batman and now, in a recent interview with Los Angeles Time, the actor found himself commenting on the meme he stars in, which is a huge hit on the web afterwards. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“Sad Affleck”, this is the name that the world of social media has entrusted to the image that portrays the Oscar winner quite frowning alongside Henry Cavill, has become one of the most popular memes in recent years, and in this regard Ben Affleck said:

“Right now I don’t care what the web says about me. I got to a point where your public perception of me was so different from what I am that I just stopped worrying about it. Things got more difficult as my kids got older and they started surfing the web and saw for example how viral the “Sad Affleck” meme was. Ultimately it was fun even though I’m afraid my kids think I’m sad. But who hasn’t been sad sometime in their life? “.

In recent weeks, among other things, Ben Affleck has entered the eye of the storm for some comments about Jennifer Garner that she believes would have been misunderstood. The actor had in fact said that his unhappy marriage would be at the root of his problems with alcohol. Who knows how his children will have interpreted these statements.